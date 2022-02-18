Cabrillo Plans to Begin In-person Classes Tuesday

Cabrillo College’s students will return to in-person instruction, about one month after beginning the spring semester with a distance learning model.

Cabrillo President and Superintendent Matt Wetstein said the decision comes as the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 declines and as the Omicron variant surge dwindles.

Students are required to show their proof of having gotten a Covid-19 vaccine when they register, and to wear a mask while in class. They are also being asked to mask up when gathering in groups outside.

The college will provide surgical masks for students who need them.

“For our community, the protocols we have in place for students to come back are really good,” he said. “We have a good emphasis on keeping people healthy, which means we’re keeping the community healthy.”

Around 8,420 students are enrolled, said Cabrillo spokeswoman Kristin Fabos. That number is expected to change as late-start classes begin.

Staff and administrators will work welcome tables at both the Aptos and Watsonville Campus locations on Feb. 22 and 23 from 7:45am until 6pm, to welcome students back to campus and answer questions. There will be free breakfast burritos, Cabrillo swag, and snacks for students who stop by.