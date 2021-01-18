Drive-Thru Crab Feed Slated for March at Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds

By

Following an enormously successful fundraiser for the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds Foundation with the first Holiday Lights Drive-Thru, more events are now being lined up with a similar footprint.

Next in line: The first Drive-Thru Crab Feed, slated for March 6.

“Holiday Lights was a resounding success,” said John Eiskamp, committee chair of the event and a sixth-generation local berry grower. “We were very pleased with the results; the turnout was approximately twice of what we expected. We were amazed with the success and with the outpouring of support.”

Thus, here comes the crab, just after the commercial crab season kicked off.

“We are planning a great dinner as always, but this year you get to drive-thru and pick up dinners to enjoy at home,” organizers said. “We also will have an online auction complete with our outstanding cakes and champagne items we have each year.”

A ticket for the Crab Feed will provide guests with a whole cleaned crab, a half barbecue chicken, tossed green salad with Italian dressing, fire-roasted garlic bread, a cup of clam chowder, a container of cioppino sauce and a dessert cookie all packaged in a reusable cooler container. Dinners include a crab bib, cracker and heating and serving instructions. A bottle of red or white wine will be included for every two dinners ordered (must be 21 for wine).

“We couldn’t have done it [Holiday Lights] without the volunteers,” Eiskamp said. “There were about 30 to 40 of them working on the displays set up alone. And the sponsors were incredible—around 20—who really helped make this happen. It will be even better next year; after the response we got we don’t really have a choice not to run it again. It was so rewarding to be a part of it.”

All proceeds from the events allow the Fairgrounds Foundation to help fund the county fair and other Santa Cruz County Fairground events.

Visit fairgrounds-foundation.org for more information and to buy tickets.

