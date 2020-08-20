Fires: Live Updates from Across Santa Cruz County

By

Check back here for continuing coverage of the CZU August Lightning Complex fires. The most recent updates are added at the top.

Aug. 20, 12:30pm: Visitors asked to leave

The Santa Cruz County Emergency Operations Center is requesting that all tourists and visitors occupying local overnight accommodations such as hotels, motels and vacation rentals leave immediately to free up shelter capacity.

Local shelters are near capacity. The Emergency Operations Center is working with local agencies including cities, colleges and universities, school districts and others to increase capacity. But “the scale of existing and anticipated evacuation orders is unprecedented and the need to safely house evacuees is critical,” the county noted in a press release today.

People leaving can go south on Highway 1 or north on Highway 17. New visitors should not travel to the county.

Evacuees should first seek shelter with friends and family. The current evacuation map is here. For information on evacuation accommodations, call 211 or Red Cross at 1-866-272-2237.

The county is asking people with extra capacity to volunteer in-law units, spare bedrooms and even tents for evacuees.

Visit Santa Cruz County is creating a database here of local hotels with capacity for evacuees. Other places offering shelter can be found on Twitter with the hashtag #LightningShelter.

The county also needs donations of tents and cases of water. These can be delivered to the county warehouse at the rear of the Emeline complex, 1082 Emeline Ave., Santa Cruz.

Aug. 20, 9:40am: Fires threaten structures and are 0% contained

The CZU August Lightning Complex fires have burned more than 40,000 acres, destroyed 20 structures and are threatening 8,600 structures, fire officials told reporters early Thursday morning.

The CZU August Lightning Complex moved overnight from the west side of Empire Grade and was threatening structures on the eastern slope, moving toward Boulder Creek and Ben Lomond and the San Lorenzo Valley. It is threatening the communities of Pescadero, La Honda, Bonny Doon and Brookdale.

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated from the areas threatened by the incident, officials said.

It is 0% contained. Residents of Davenport were evacuated late Wednesday. Cal Fire also ordered all of Felton to evacuate Thursday morning.

The fire event is not happening in a vacuum. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday afternoon that, in a period of extreme heat, the state of California experienced 10,849 lightning strikes within 72 hours. Crews, he said, were battling 367 known fires.

CA has experienced 10,849 lightning strikes in the last 72 hours and WORLD RECORD heat temperatures.



We’re currently battling 367 known fires.



Grateful for our firefighters, first responders, and everyone on the frontlines protecting Californians during this time. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 19, 2020

Santa Cruz County Chief Deputy Chris Clark, echoing sentiments from fire officials, stressed the importance of heeding evacuation commands. Not doing so, he said, puts both the residents and firefighters in danger.

The officials said that all county residents should be ready to evacuate.

“I really can’t stress more the importance of leaving when those orders come out,” Clark said.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office used 160 officers—both their own and from neighboring jurisdictions—to help with evacuations yesterday. They made contact with roughly 25,000 residents.

California State Parks, meanwhile, has closed Año Nuevo, Big Basin Redwoods, Butano, Castle Rock, Henry Cowell Redwoods and Portola Redwoods state parks.

The fire on Tuesday caused extensive damage at Big Basin State Park, including the headquarters and campgrounds.

Heavy smoke conditions have made it challenging to get a read on where the fire complex is and isn’t, or even how big it is. The fact that it’s a “complex,” though, means that the incident contains at least two fires.

The smoke has been too thick for aircraft to fly near the blaze, Cal Fire Operations Section Chief Mark Brunton said at a press conference Wednesday night.

He added that crews could also be waiting another couple days before they’re ready to begin aerial attacks on the burn.

It’s unclear where the damage has hit thus far, but Brunton said Wednesday that some structures in the Swanton Road area had burned.

Brunton said the northern part of the fire complex was encroaching on Pescadero and on La Honda, while the southern portion was burning around the Empire Grade region pushing west.

Local Cal Fire Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox said the region had not burned in more than 50 years, and there are old-growth trees there. That gives the fires lots of fuel and also makes them tougher to fight, he explained. “This is not an area you can drive into or walk into,” he said. A full week without fog, he said, had added to the especially dry conditions.

Cal Fire is working together with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on responding to the fire.

Communication will be key. A recent Santa Cruz County Grand Jury report found that Santa Cruz County’s fire agencies need to improve communications and that they are unprepared for high fire risk. The report also argued that the county’s residents had grown complacent and did not have an adequate fear of the threat that fire potential poses to the region.

California typically supplements its Cal Fire crews by culling additional help from the prison inmate population. This year, however, many of those prisoners were released from prison early due to concerns about prison crowding amid the Covid-19 pandemic, making them unavailable and thereby cutting down on the size of crews in the field.

Meanwhile, various Cal Fire units are competing over limited resources during a moment in which an alarming number of fires—many of them in northern California and on the Central Coast—are burning simultaneously.

As of Thursday morning, the North Bay’s LNU Lightning Complex is 0% contained and has burned 131,00 acres. The SCU Lightning Complex, centered mostly in Santa Clara County, was 5% contained and had burned 137,000 acres. The River Fire near Salinas had burned 33,000 acres and was 7% contained.

Cal Fire officials said evacuees should try to find family or friends that they are comfortable staying with before they turn to evacuation centers to limit the possible spread of Covid-19.

Evacuation centers have been set up at Half Moon Bay High School (1 Lewis Foster Dr, Half Moon Bay), the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium (307 Church St.) and the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds (2601 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville).