Good Riddance Bassist Chuck Platt Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car

Last Friday night, a car plowed into Platt while he was crossing the street in front of his Santa Cruz restaurant, The Crepe Place. He was airlifted to a Bay Area hospital after sustaining a broken ankle, a knee injury, a broken collar bone and lacerations to his face and hands.

According to the GoFundMe campaign, launched by Sean McGowan, Luke Pabich and his Good Riddance and Seized Up bandmates, Platt’s ankle and knee injuries are quite extensive and will require surgeries and rehabilitation.

Saturday marked surgery number one, which went well.

“He’s in good spirits,” reads a post-surgery update on the GoFundMe page.

Platt’s wife, Vanessa, expressed gratitude to the Santa Cruz community and fans worldwide for the $50,000-plus raised thus far for medical expenses, which will be substantial.

“Chuck and I would like to thank everyone of who contributed to this fund. We are overwhelmed by your generosity! We always knew we were a part of a special community. We have just experienced the love first hand, not only with these donations but also through the phone calls, personal messages of encouragement, offers to help, and thoughts and prayers.

These funds will help us with the medical bills and rehabilitation costs as well as the next couple of months when Chuck is immobilized and unable to work.”

Just a few months earlier, Platt celebrated supergroup Seized Up’s debut record with a ribcage-rattling record release show at Moe’s Alley.

It’s apparent that the beloved father/husband/rocker/restaurant owner has a long and tedious road to recovery ahead of him, but there’s no doubt Platt will eventually make his way back to one of the places he’s always felt most at home: on stage.

For updates and to help Platt and his family, visit GoFundMe.