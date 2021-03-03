Letter to the Editor: Bus-Trail, Not Rail-Trail

By

A major component of “Bus-Trail” has already been proven by riding the 91X bus while averaging 60mph between Watsonville and State Park Drive in Aptos at a cost of only $1 for some or $1 more for others. Any proposed (and only imagined) “high-speed” train upon the corridor couldn’t perform that same task in any less time or cost.

“Bus-Trail” can also assure families of bicyclists and those on foot safe contiguous corridor travel by not having to share inappropriate segments with high-powered vehicles. “Bus-Trail” can also match “Rail-Trail” along the Corridor between the Boardwalk and Capitola Village, and with ability to leave the corridor, eliminate transfers to avoid traversing a significant hill to Capitola Village. “Bus-Trail” can also handle an ever-changing future by updating routes. That includes interfacing to any possible Coastal Rail Trail using a similar solution as in Paris, France.

Let’s benefit Santa Cruz County residents by implementing “Bus-Trail” ASAP!

Bob Fifield | Aptos

