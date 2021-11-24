Letter to the Editor: DEAD ON

The recent Santa Cruz Ofrenda was definitely amazing. So happy to see all the waves of positive energy blend together and allow so many people to share their experiences. Thank You MAH for allowing the artists to create the altars inside the beautiful museum! I loved all aspects of the Santa Cruz Ofrenda, and I’m sure many, many people shared my feelings. It was a very moving experience, and the Museum of Art and History’s support was a huge factor in its success! Thank you, and the city, again for making it possible.

Brian Garvey

Santa Cruz

This letter does not necessarily reflect the views of Good Times.To submit a letter to the editor of Good Times: Letters should be originals—not copies of letters sent to other publications. Please include your name and email address to help us verify your submission (email address will not be published). Please be brief. Letters may be edited for length, clarity and to correct factual inaccuracies known to us. Send letters to [email protected].



