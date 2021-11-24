Letters to the Editor

Letter to the Editor: DEAD ON

A letter to the editor of Good Times

 Twin Lakes State Beach in Santa Cruz. PHOTO: TARMO HANNULA
By
Posted on

The recent Santa Cruz Ofrenda was definitely amazing. So happy to see all the waves of positive energy blend together and allow so many people to share their experiences. Thank You MAH for allowing the artists to create the altars inside the beautiful museum! I loved all aspects of the Santa Cruz Ofrenda, and I’m sure many, many people shared my feelings. It was a very moving experience, and the Museum of Art and History’s support was a huge factor in its success! Thank you, and the city, again for making it possible.

Brian Garvey

Santa Cruz

This letter does not necessarily reflect the views of Good Times.To submit a letter to the editor of Good Times: Letters should be originals—not copies of letters sent to other publications. Please include your name and email address to help us verify your submission (email address will not be published). Please be brief. Letters may be edited for length, clarity and to correct factual inaccuracies known to us. Send letters to [email protected].


Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

To Top