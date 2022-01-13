Overnight Closures Set For Highway 1 in Aptos

Highway 1 from Rio Del Mar Boulevard to State Park Drive will be closed overnight on Jan. 18-20 to repair the railroad bridge at the South Aptos Undercrossing.

Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission spokesperson Shannon Munz said the work includes repair of the bridge railing and fencing that was damaged by a fallen tree during the 2017 storms.

Closure dates and times are:

Tuesday from 10pm to 4am: Northbound Highway 1 will be closed from Rio Del Mar Boulevard to State Park Drive.

Northbound Highway 1 will be closed from Rio Del Mar Boulevard to State Park Drive. Wednesday from 10pm to 4am: Northbound Highway 1 will be closed from Rio Del Mar Boulevard to State Park Drive.

Northbound Highway 1 will be closed from Rio Del Mar Boulevard to State Park Drive. Thursday from 11pm to 5am: Southbound Highway 1 will be closed from State Park Drive to Rio Del Mar Boulevard.

Travelers will be detoured onto Soquel Drive through Aptos Village from Highway 1 northbound off-ramps at Rio Del Mar and the southbound off-ramps at State Park Drive.

Message boards and detour signage will be used to control traffic.