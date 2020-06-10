By

UPDATED, 3:30pm: Santa Cruz police posted on all clear shortly after 3pm Wednesday.

They wrote in a tweet that officers determined the suspicious object found on the Westside of Santa Cruz did not pose a threat.

ALL CLEAR – The suspicious device found at the 100 block of Bay St is not a threat to our community. Officers determined – 18" suspicious pipe with duct tape on both ends with visible wires hanging out of it posed no danger. #SantaCruzPolice & @SantaCruzSO1 Bomb Squad #TagTeam pic.twitter.com/Wll1rhOVT2 — Santa Cruz Police (@SantaCruzPolice) June 10, 2020

Santa Cruz police are investigating a “suspicious object” that was found on the Westside of Santa Cruz Wednesday afternoon, forcing the closure of several roads and a shelter-in-place order for some residents.

Police have teamed up with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s bomb team at the corner of West Cliff Drive at Bay Street. The bomb team deployed “Sparky,” the robot designed to handle dangerous objects.

A witness reported a suspicious cylinder-shaped object lying beside the popular pedestrian and bike path just before 1pm.

Authorities have closed West Cliff Drive and part of Pacific Avenue, as well as Bay and Front streets.

As of 1:35pm the incident was ongoing.