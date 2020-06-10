News

Police Investigate Suspicious Object on Santa Cruz Westside

Police closed several roads and issued a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents

 Santa Cruz police are aided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Bomb Team Wednesday. PHOTO: TARMO HANNULA
By
Posted on

UPDATED, 3:30pm: Santa Cruz police posted on all clear shortly after 3pm Wednesday.

They wrote in a tweet that officers determined the suspicious object found on the Westside of Santa Cruz did not pose a threat.

Santa Cruz police are investigating a “suspicious object” that was found on the Westside of Santa Cruz Wednesday afternoon, forcing the closure of several roads and a shelter-in-place order for some residents.

Police have teamed up with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s bomb team at the corner of West Cliff Drive at Bay Street. The bomb team deployed “Sparky,” the robot designed to handle dangerous objects.

A witness reported a suspicious cylinder-shaped object lying beside the popular pedestrian and bike path just before 1pm.

Authorities have closed West Cliff Drive and part of Pacific Avenue, as well as Bay and Front streets.

As of 1:35pm the incident was ongoing.

About the author Related posts

Staff photographer

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top