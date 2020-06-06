Protests: Live Updates from Across Santa Cruz County

By

Protests have been taking place across Santa Cruz County in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Check back here for continuing coverage of local action, including links to full stories and details about planned community events. The most recent updates are added at the top.

June 5, 5:30pm: Protests continue in Santa Cruz

Emotions and tensions ran high for the second straight evening in Santa Cruz, as protesters turned out for another Black Lives Matter demonstration on Thursday, June 4. The three-and-a-half hour protest remained peaceful but was followed by the tearing down of barrier fencing surrounding a post office and the spray-painting of the police station for a second time.

Roughly 250 people gathered in front of the clocktower at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Water Street, blocking what little traffic there was until the police cordoned off the area.

The crowd gave several demands to Mayor Justin Cummings: keep the Santa Cruz Police Department away from Oakland, provide comfortable housing to all homeless people, the “dissolution of all cops,” the 100% defunding of the Santa Cruz Police Department, and freeing all prisoners and closure of all Santa Cruz County jails.

Read more about Thursday’s protests in the full story here.

June 4, 5:30pm: Policing policies being discussed

With Black Lives Matter protesters across the nation filling the streets in daily calls to action after the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, the city of Santa Cruz and its police department have reached out directly to the public.

On Wednesday, June 3, Mayor Justin Cummings, City Manager Martín Bernal and Police Chief Andy Mills held an online discussion titled “Changing the Culture of Policing” and looked at how it will change in the future.

Cummings opened the online discussion by saying it was Mills who reached out and initially started the dialogue.

“We decided to pull together this forum for our community, so people could speak directly to their elected officials and police chief while social distancing,” explained Cummings.

After that, the floor opened up for a few words by local activists and organizers of the most recent local Black Lives Matter protests—one of which was happening at the same time as the webinar.

When it came Mills’ time to talk, he wasted no time discussing how he is changing the policing policies of his department.

“Today, I issued an order to my entire department that we’ve changed our policy and will no longer use the carotid restraint, also known as the ‘choke hold,’” he said. “It’s done.”

Floyd was killed not in the carotid restraint but with a knee on his neck, a controversial maneuver that became infamous after the 2014 killing of Eric Garner by New York City Police. Since Floyd’s death on May 25, dozens of police departments in California, including San Diego and Watsonville, have banned the technique.

“It’s low-hanging fruit, but it’s a good place to start,” Mills said.

Read more about the policy changes being proposed in the full story here.