Rosemary Menard Expected to Assume Role as Interim City Manager

By Aiyana Moya

As the Santa Cruz City Council continues its search for its next city manager, it will vote on appointing Water Director Rosemary Menard as interim city manager at its next meeting on Aug. 24.

While the city council discussed Mernard as a candidate for interim city manager during its closed session on Aug. 9, it could not vote her into the position as it was not an item on the agenda. That decision requires the opportunity for community input, city spokesperson Elizabeth Smith said.

Current city manager Martín Bernal announced his pending retirement in February, and will leave his position at the end of this month. The city’s recruitment agency has been looking to hire Bernal’s replacement since May.

Menard has served in the public sector for 40 years, working in water utility leadership roles across the West Coast. She has worked for the city of Santa Cruz’s water department for the past seven years, and has spearheaded a water system renovation effort to increase drought preparedness.

If appointed at the Aug. 24 meeting, she would assume the role Sept. 1.

