Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk to Reopen on Limited Basis

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk will become the first amusement park in California to reopen after Covid-19 restrictions shuttered them statewide earlier this year, Boardwalk spokesman Kris Reyes said.

Rides such as the famous Giant Dipper, which have sat dormant for months, will once again resume their roaring, whirring and spinning.

Boardwalk officials decided in early March to shut down the rides after Covid-19 began spreading around the world.

The reopening came after state health officials moved Santa Cruz County to the less-restrictive Orange Tier of Covid-19 restrictions on Oct. 27, meaning many businesses could resume and increase their operations.

But the news came with caveats: Only Santa Cruz County residents will be able to access the ride area, and they must make a reservation for one of two sessions of two hours each. Tickets cost $25, and only 500 people per 2-hour session will be allowed.

This is the first time in the Boardwalk’s 113-year history that it has charged admission and restricted access, Reyes said.

But there is good news for those who live outside county borders, Reyes said: The food vendors, shops and some outdoor games will remain open to the public, as will the miniature golf course in Neptune’s Kingdom and Boardwalk Bowl.

Rides will operate on weekends only, although public sections of the Boardwalk will remain open daily. They will open to people from outside the county when the county moves to the least restrictive tier of the state’s four-tier reopening plan, Reyes said.

Boardwalk reopening details: