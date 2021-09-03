California News

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Deputies Avoid Criminal Charges in Suspect Shooting

Santa Cruz County District Attorney Jeff Rosell announces that no criminal charges will be filed against county sheriff deputies for shooting a suspect

 Criminal charges will not be filed against any of the county sheriff deputies involved in suspect shooting.
By
Posted on

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Santa Cruz County District Attorney Jeff Rosell announced Thursday that no criminal charges will be filed against three county sheriff deputies for shooting a suspect who first shot at them during an incident in April.

Eli James Burry, 40, has been held without bail in Santa Cruz County Jail since April 23.

“The use of force was justified based on the totality of the circumstances,” Rosell stated in a press release. 

Deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle at 7960 Soquel Drive at the rear of Aptos Village Square around 10:50pm on April 6 when they saw that one of the people inside had a handgun.

When the deputies tried to detain Burry, he fired one shot, and one of the deputies returned fire, striking Burry. 

The incident was not Burry’s first encounter with law enforcement.

On March 5, 2020, he was arrested on several charges at his home on the 2700 block of Main Street in Soquel. During that search deputies found 444 grams of methamphetamine, packaging and scales, 17 firearms—including two that were unregistered assault weapons—two shotguns, several handguns and more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top