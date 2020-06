By

A large chalk art work is shown in the courtyard of Abbott Square.

The piece, drawn by Janet Allinger, is one of several chalk works at the square that are part of an Open Studios project by five local artists who each drew a 6-foot “social distance circle.”

Janice Serilla got the project going. The chalk art will be around for about two weeks, or until the weather and foot traffic erase them.

See more of the art:

PHOTO: TARMO HANNULA

PHOTO: TARMO HANNULA

