Santa Cruz in Photos: Doctors and Nurses Take a Knee

Group action part of ‘White Coats for Black Lives’ demonstrations nationwide

 Doctors, nurses and staff at Sutter Health's Palo Alto Medical Foundation take a knee as part of the “White Coats for Black Lives" demonstrations. PHOTO: TARMO HANNULA
Doctors, nurses and staff at Sutter Health’s Palo Alto Medical Foundation take a knee on the sidewalk.

The group action in front of Sutter’s Live Oak location on Soquel Avenue on Friday, June 5, was in support of the ongoing global protests following the killing of George Floyd.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed in Minneapolis May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His killing sparked huge protests across the U.S. and around the world that continue more than 10 days later as people call for changes to policing policies.

Dubbed “White Coats for Black Lives,” demonstrations such as the one by Sutter Health employees have been taking place Thursday and Friday around the nation.

Staff photographer

