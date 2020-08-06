Santa Cruz in Photos: Downtown Coming Back to Life

By

A man saunters past a massive mural on Cathcart Street in downtown Santa Cruz, where foot traffic is slowly picking up during the coronavirus outbreak.

The mural depicts a few of Santa Cruz’s popular spots: the Beach Boardwalk, the beach and the popular Cooper House—all places that saw huge reductions in crowds during the past few months of sheltering in place due to the pandemic.

Outdoor dining is now giving some spots in Santa Cruz, like Cathcart Street, a new feel and an uptick in visitors.

Indoor dining is not allowed under current state guidelines, but many eateries across Santa Cruz County have adapted to offer outdoor dining and takeout options. Be sure to check out the GT guide here to support the local food and drink scene.

See more from the Santa Cruz in Photos series.