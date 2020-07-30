Santa Cruz in Photos: Food Trucks at Lighthouse Point

By

People lined up for an early dinner July 18 at Lighthouse Point in Santa Cruz, where five food trucks offered a variety of prepared foods.

The gathering was part of the West Cliff Food Truck Summer Series. Organized by Kathryn Walsh, the 5-hour event on July 18 drew hundreds. Precautions were in place to follow the current guidelines for slowing the spread of Covid-19.

Several of the trucks came from as far away as Watsonville, and a tent was sent up for Penny Ice Creamery. Diners were able to spread out on the lighthouse lawn or enjoy their meals on the surrounding cliffs.

The next such events run Aug. 14 and Sept. 18. Learn more about the events here.

