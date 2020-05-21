Coronavirus

Santa Cruz in Photos: La Bahia Demolition Put on Hold

Plans call for a new 165-room, four-star hotel

 The historic La Bahia sits partially demolished. PHOTO: TARMO HANNULA
Demolition has been put on hold at the historic La Bahia Hotel on Beach Street near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

The teardown got under way weeks before the Covid-19 breakout, which has iced the massive project. Plans call for a new 165-room, four-star hotel, based on an application submitted by SC Hotel Partners LLC.

The Spanish Colonial La Bahia Apartments, with 44 units, were built in 1926. Restaurants, a pool, spa and meeting space and more are also in the works. The tile-covered bell tower will be restored.

