By

A makeshift altar has been created at Sand Dollar Beach by friends and family of Ben Kelly, a local popular surfer who died in a shark attack May 9 at the same stretch of beach.

Marine officials say it was a great white shark. Those gathered for the memorial also erected a makeshift altar on the sand near the attack site. Colorful ribbons, personal writings, flowers, memorabilia and Kelly’s hat, emblazoned with the Ben Kelly Surfboards logo, were left in his honor. Kelly was 26.