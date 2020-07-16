News

Santa Cruz in Photos: Requiem for the Capitola Begonia Festival

Plants to be hung around Capitola Village to remember longtime tradition

 PHOTO: TARMO HANNULA
By
Posted on

On July 17, volunteers will hang begonia plants in Capitola Village to commemorate the Capitola Begonia Festival, which celebrated its 65th and final year in 2017.

Continuing the tradition, Laurie Hill and Willard Schwartz raise the tubers at home and place the hanging blossoms in the Village at 331 Capitola Ave. Michael Lavigne Real Estate Services cares for the plants while they are on display.

Designated as Capitola’s City Flower, tuberous begonias are a part of the community’s horticultural history dating back to the 1930s, Hill said. 

The Brown Ranch Family provided begonias to the Begonia Festival. The flower hanging gets going at 10am.

See more from the Santa Cruz in Photos series.

About the author Related posts

Staff photographer

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top