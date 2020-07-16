Santa Cruz in Photos: Requiem for the Capitola Begonia Festival

By

On July 17, volunteers will hang begonia plants in Capitola Village to commemorate the Capitola Begonia Festival, which celebrated its 65th and final year in 2017.

Continuing the tradition, Laurie Hill and Willard Schwartz raise the tubers at home and place the hanging blossoms in the Village at 331 Capitola Ave. Michael Lavigne Real Estate Services cares for the plants while they are on display.

Designated as Capitola’s City Flower, tuberous begonias are a part of the community’s horticultural history dating back to the 1930s, Hill said.

The Brown Ranch Family provided begonias to the Begonia Festival. The flower hanging gets going at 10am.

