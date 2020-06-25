News

Santa Cruz in Photos: Summer Cruisin’ at the Wharf

Municipal Wharf now open under social distancing measures

 PHOTO: TARMO HANNULA
By
Posted on

The owners of this convertible 1941 Pontiac cruise onto the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf.

The city is maintaining these rules on the wharf: Wharf parking is now back to summer rates of $3 per hour. Parking from the gates to boat rentals will be allowed on both the east and west sides.

Face masks are needed on the wharf unless exercising: no mask, no service at all businesses. Social distancing is necessary. Picnics, setting up tables, pop-ups, umbrellas, chairs, etc. are not allowed in open parking spaces.

The wharf is open from 6am to 8pm daily. There are 11 hand sanitizing stations for the public to use along the wharf.

About the author Related posts

Staff photographer

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top