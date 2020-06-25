Santa Cruz in Photos: Summer Cruisin’ at the Wharf

By

The owners of this convertible 1941 Pontiac cruise onto the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf.

The city is maintaining these rules on the wharf: Wharf parking is now back to summer rates of $3 per hour. Parking from the gates to boat rentals will be allowed on both the east and west sides.

Face masks are needed on the wharf unless exercising: no mask, no service at all businesses. Social distancing is necessary. Picnics, setting up tables, pop-ups, umbrellas, chairs, etc. are not allowed in open parking spaces.

The wharf is open from 6am to 8pm daily. There are 11 hand sanitizing stations for the public to use along the wharf.