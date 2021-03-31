News

SCPD Searches for Possibly Armed Suspect off Laurel Street

Police continue search for the suspect outside of downtown

 Santa Cruz Police are armed as they stage outside a duplex on Felix Street in Santa Cruz during a standoff with a suspect. PHOTO: TARMO HANNULA
Santa Cruz Police on Tuesday afternoon locked down a neighborhood off Laurel Street between Walti and Chestnut streets as they searched for a suspect who was possibly armed.

The department made the announcement through its social media just after 3:40pm Tuesday.

Police lifted the lockdown at 5:07pm, saying that officers would continue the search for the suspect outside of downtown. Police say the suspect is wanted for a felony. 

A witness who lives on Felix Street said SCPD was in the area since around 1pm. Police were using a drone to search for the suspect, the witness said.

This story will be updated.

