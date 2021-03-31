Best of Santa Cruz County 2021: Music & Nightlife

Find out what readers voted as the best among music and nightlife.
Best Craft Brewer
Discretion Brewery
- Opened in 2013, Discretion Brewery is family owned and operated.
- The beer at Discretion Brewery is made from natural ingredients that use sustainable farming.
- They are the first solar-powered brewery in Santa Cruz County.
- A local favorite is their Uncle Dave’s IPA, a rye IPA with a hint of pepper and intoxicating fruity aromas. Oh, and 6.5% ABV.
- Don’t forget to order upscale farm-to-table comfort food with your beers: pickled cauliflower, Far West Fungi mushrooms and bigeye tuna poke nachos. AARON CARNES
Best Local Band
Tsunami
- Tsunami plays songs from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, with danceability always an important component to their song selection.
- The group has three lead singers, who often sing together to create rich harmonies.
- The five members of the band are all veteran musicians and have played in countless local bands over the years.
- Drummer Sid Thompson has played with a ton of legends, including Tony Bennet and Jack Cassidy of Jefferson Starship.
- They sometimes throw in a few surprises, like a reggae beat in a Carole King song! AARON CARNES
Best Margaritas
El Palomar
- Opened in 1983, El Palomar focuses on recipes from the Michoacán state of Mexico. You should definitely try the Oaxacan Margarita with the strong smokey flavor of mezcal, fresh lime juice and muddle pineapple.
- They offer both traditional and innovative margaritas to satisfy any mood.
- They have three dining areas: the main dining area, cantina and taco bar.
- The building El Palomar currently resides in was once the luxury Hotel Palomar. El Palomar retains much of the original design elements of the fancy hotel, including the mission-style architecture.
- Their house margaritas are made from 100% blue agave tequila. Smooth! AARON CARNES
Bar
Parish Publick House
841 Almar Ave., Santa Cruz, 421-0507;
8017 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 708-2036,
RUNNERS-UP Red Room, Brady’s Yacht Club
Bartender
Cliff Nelson @ Bittersweet Bistro
RUNNERS-UP Jeff Derosa & Severino’s, Josh Youngblood @ Oswald
Comedy Spot
DNA’s Comedy Lab
155 S. River St., Santa Cruz
900-5123, dnascomedylab.com
RUNNERS-UP The Crow’s Nest, Blue Lagoon
RUNNERS-UP Humble Sea, Sante Adairius Rustic Ales
Dance Club
Blue Lagoon
923 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz,
423-7117
RUNNERS-UP Motiv, The Crow’s Nest
Fancy Cocktails
515 Kitchen & Cocktails
515 Cedar St., Santa Cruz,
425-5051, 515santacruz.com
RUNNERS-UP Shadowbrook Restaurant, Venus Spirits Tasting Room
Happy Hour
Hula’s Island Grill
221 Cathcart St., Santa Cruz,
426-4852, hulastiki.com
RUNNERS-UP The Crow’s Nest, Shadowbrook Restaurant
Karaoke
Boardwalk Bowl / Coasters Bar & Grill
115 Cliff St., Santa Cruz,
426-3324, boardwalkbowl.com/coasters-bar-grill
RUNNERS-UP Britannia Arms
Live Music
Moe’s Alley
1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz,
479-1854, moesalley.com
RUNNERS-UP The Crow’s Nest, Catalyst
RUNNERS-UP Live Again, Soulwise
Local Comedian
DNA
RUNNERS-UP Karin Babbit, Mac Ruiz
Local Musician
Mira Goto
RUNNERS-UP Alex Lucero, Elena Shirin
RUNNERS-UP Tortilla Flats, Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant
New Brewery
Greater Purpose Brewing
21517 E Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz, 713-5540, greaterpurposebrewing.com
RUNNER-UP Woodhouse Blending & Brewing
Place to Play Pool
Fast Eddy’s
4300 Capitola Road, Capitola, 462-1882
RUNNERS-UP Surf City Billiards, One Double Oh Seven Club
Place to Play Darts
One Double Oh Seven Club
1007 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 425-9589
RUNNERS-UP Fast Eddy’s, Surf City Billiards
RUNNERS-UP Britannia Arms, Oak & Ale
Tap Room
Beer Thirty
2504 S Main St., Soquel,
477-9967, beerthirtysantacruz.com