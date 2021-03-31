Best of Santa Cruz County 2021: Music & Nightlife

By

Best Craft Brewer

Discretion Brewery

Opened in 2013, Discretion Brewery is family owned and operated. The beer at Discretion Brewery is made from natural ingredients that use sustainable farming. They are the first solar-powered brewery in Santa Cruz County. A local favorite is their Uncle Dave’s IPA, a rye IPA with a hint of pepper and intoxicating fruity aromas. Oh, and 6.5% ABV. Don’t forget to order upscale farm-to-table comfort food with your beers: pickled cauliflower, Far West Fungi mushrooms and bigeye tuna poke nachos. AARON CARNES

Best Local Band

Tsunami

Tsunami plays songs from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, with danceability always an important component to their song selection. The group has three lead singers, who often sing together to create rich harmonies. The five members of the band are all veteran musicians and have played in countless local bands over the years. Drummer Sid Thompson has played with a ton of legends, including Tony Bennet and Jack Cassidy of Jefferson Starship. They sometimes throw in a few surprises, like a reggae beat in a Carole King song! AARON CARNES

Best Margaritas

El Palomar

Opened in 1983, El Palomar focuses on recipes from the Michoacán state of Mexico. You should definitely try the Oaxacan Margarita with the strong smokey flavor of mezcal, fresh lime juice and muddle pineapple. They offer both traditional and innovative margaritas to satisfy any mood. They have three dining areas: the main dining area, cantina and taco bar. The building El Palomar currently resides in was once the luxury Hotel Palomar. El Palomar retains much of the original design elements of the fancy hotel, including the mission-style architecture. Their house margaritas are made from 100% blue agave tequila. Smooth! AARON CARNES

Bar

Parish Publick House

841 Almar Ave., Santa Cruz, 421-0507;

8017 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 708-2036,

theparishpublick.com



Bartender

Cliff Nelson @ Bittersweet Bistro

Comedy Spot

DNA’s Comedy Lab

155 S. River St., Santa Cruz

900-5123, dnascomedylab.com

Craft Brewer (local)

Discretion Brewing

2703 41st Ave., Suite A, Soquel,

316-0662, discretionbrewing.com

Dance Club

Blue Lagoon

923 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz,

423-7117

Fancy Cocktails

515 Kitchen & Cocktails

515 Cedar St., Santa Cruz,

425-5051, 515santacruz.com

Happy Hour

Hula’s Island Grill

221 Cathcart St., Santa Cruz,

426-4852, hulastiki.com

Karaoke

Boardwalk Bowl / Coasters Bar & Grill

115 Cliff St., Santa Cruz,

426-3324, boardwalkbowl.com/coasters-bar-grill

Live Music

Moe’s Alley

1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz,

479-1854, moesalley.com

Local Band

Tsunami

Local Comedian

DNA

Local Musician

Mira Goto

miragoto.com

Margaritas

El Palomar

1336 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz,

425-7575, elpalomarsantacruz.com

New Brewery

Greater Purpose Brewing

21517 E Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz, 713-5540, greaterpurposebrewing.com

Place to Play Pool

Fast Eddy’s

4300 Capitola Road, Capitola, 462-1882

Place to Play Darts

One Double Oh Seven Club

1007 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 425-9589

Pub

Parish Publick House

841 Almar Ave., Santa Cruz, 421-0507;

8017 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 708-2036,

theparishpublick.com

Tap Room

Beer Thirty

2504 S Main St., Soquel,

477-9967, beerthirtysantacruz.com

