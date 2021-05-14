Special Publications

Home and Garden Resource Guide 2021

Find local businesses and groups for all your home and garden needs
By
Posted on

Find local businesses and groups for all your home and garden needs:

Allterra Solar

207-B McPherson St., Santa Cruz

831-425-2608, allterrasolar.com

American Leisure Patio 

1118 Ocean St., Santa Cruz    

831-423-2425, americanleisurepatio.com

Annieglass

310 Harvest Drive, Watsonville

800-347-6133, annieglass.com 

APPI Pool and Spa

1527 Commercial Way B, Santa Cruz

831-476-6363, appipool.com 

Aptos Landscape Supply

5025 Freedom Blvd., Aptos 

831-688-6211, aptoslandscapesupply.com

Aptos Feed and Pet Supply

7765 Soquel Drive, Suite C, Aptos 

831-685-3333

Artisans and Agency 

1368 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz

 831-423-8183, artisanssantacruz.com

A Tool Shed

3700 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

831-477-7133, atoolshed.com

Batteries Plus

101 Mt. Hermon Road, Scotts Valley

831-439-6720, batteriesplus.com

Bay Federal Credit Union

3333 Clares St., Capitola;

48 Rancho Del Mar, Aptos;

2028 Freedom Blvd., Freedom;

420 River St., Santa Cruz;

255 Mount Hermon Rd., Scotts Valley;

1481 Main St., Watsonville;

831-479-6000, bayfed.com

Bay Plumbing Supply 

2776 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

831-475-2900, bayplumbingsupply.com 

Bogner Sheet Metal

142 Benito Ave., Santa Cruz

831-423-4322, bognersheetmetal.com

Botanic and Luxe

701 Front St., Santa Cruz

831-515-7710, botanicandluxe.com

Brass Key Locksmith 

220-A Mt. Hermon Road, Scotts Valley

831-438-4904, brasskeylocksmith.com

Brezsny Associates, Sereno Group Real Estate

brezsnyassociates.com

Caroline’s

8047 Soquel Drive, Aptos

831-662-0327, carolinesnonprofit.org 

Carpet One Floor and Home

6000 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

831-295-5850, carpetonesantacruz.com 

Center Street Antiques

3010 Center St., Soquel

831-477-9211, centerstreetantiques.com 

Central Home Supply

808 River St., Santa Cruz, 831-201-6167; 

180 El Pueblo Road, Scotts Valley, 831-201-6178; 

centralhomesupply.com 

City of Santa Cruz Public Works

831-420-5160, cityofsantacruz.com/government/city-departments/public-works

Clark’s Auction Co.

56 Old El Pueblo Road, Scotts Valley

831-706-8776, clarksauctions.com

Couch Potato

3131 Soquel Drive, Soquel

831-462-4636, cpotato.com

Cypress Coast Fence

836 Walker St., Watsonville

831-783-1500, cypresscoastfence.com

Dell Williams

1320 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz 

831-423-4100, dellwilliams.com

Dig Gardens

7765 Soquel Drive, Aptos, 831-688-7011; 

420 Water St., Santa Cruz, 831-466-3444; 

diggardens.com

Dominican Oaks

3400 Paul Sweet Road, Santa Cruz

831-462-6257, dominicanoaks.com 

Drapery Enterprises

831-458-2578, draperyenterprises.com

Dreamscape Creative Landscape Solutions

P.O. Box 3192, Santa Cruz

831-476-6800, dreamscape-cls.com/services 

Ecology Action 

877 Cedar St., Suite 240, Santa Cruz

831-426-5925, ecoact.org

Expert Plumbing

2551 S. Rodeo Gulch Road, Suite 7, Soquel

831-316-7338, expertplumbingca.com

Far West Nursery 

2669 Mattison Lane, Santa Cruz

831-476-8866, farwestnursery.com

First Alarm Security and Patrol 

1111 Estates Drive, Aptos

831-685-1110

Flower Bar

912 Cedar St., Santa Cruz

831-225-0520, flowerbarsantacruz.com

Fybr Bamboo 

1528 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz 

831-423-3927, shopfybr.com

The Garden Company 

2218 Mission St., Santa Cruz

831-429-8424, thegardenco.com

General Feed and Seed

1900 Commercial Way, # B, Santa Cruz

831-476-5344

Goodwill

ccgoodwill.org

Graniterock

303 Coral St., Santa Cruz, 831-471-3400; 

540 West Beach St., Watsonville, 831-768-2500; 

graniterock.com

Home/Work

1100 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

831-316-5215, shophomework.com

Hot Springs Spas of Santa Cruz 

707 River St., Santa Cruz

831-425-7727, hotspring.com

IBEW

10300 Merritt St., Castroville

831-633-2311, ibew234.org 

Illuminée

402 Ingalls St., #23, Santa Cruz;

719 Swift St., #59, Santa Cruz, 

831-423-1121, illuminee.com

Interlite Skylight

420 Kennedy Drive, Capitola

831-462-1700, interliteskylight.com

Interior Vision Flooring & Decorating

2800 Daubenbiss Ave., Soquel 

831-219-4484, interiorvision.biz

Ironhorse Home Furnishings

925 41st Ave., Santa Cruz

831-346-6170, ironhorsehomefurnishings.com

J.C. Heating & Air Conditioning

831-475-6538, jcheatingsc.com

Joshua Zelmon Stone Design 

180 Little Creek Road, Soquel 

831-818-0111, site.joshuazelmonstonedesign.com

Kathy Runyon, Monterey Bay Properties

620 Capitola Ave., Capitola

831-325-7300, kathyrunyon.com

K&D Landscaping

62c Hangar Way, Watsonville

831-728-4018, kndlandscaping.com

Kimberly Parrish, David Lyng Real Estate

1041 41st Ave., Santa Cruz

831-421-1177, parrishsellssantacruz.com

KindPeoples 

533 Ocean St., Santa Cruz, 831-515-4114; 

3600 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz, 831-471-8562; 

kindpeoples.com

Knox Roofing & Garden Box

46-A El Pueblo Road, Scotts Valley 

831-461-9430, knoxgardenbox.com

Laureen Yungmeyer, State Farm

230-F Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley

831-423-4700, statefarm.com

Lauren Spencer, Realtor 

824 B Mission St., Santa Cruz

831-662-6522, mysantacruzrealestate.com

Lenz Arts

142 River St., Santa Cruz 

831-423-1935, lenzarts.com

Locatelli’s Firewood

262 Elk St., Santa Cruz

831-423-3215

Main Street Realtors

2567 S. Main St., Soquel

831-462-4000, mainstrealtors.com

Mountain Feed and Farm Supply

9550 Hwy. 9, Ben Lomond 

831-336-8876, mountainfeed.com

Mr. Sandless

831-747-7476, mrsandless.com 

Native Revival Nursery

831-684-1811, nativerevival.com

Natural Selection Furniture

607 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

831-423-4711, naturalselectionfurnituresc.com

Om Gallery

1201 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz

831-425-9107, omgallery.com

Outdoor Supply Hardware

1601 41st Ave., Capitola

831-316-3823, osh.com

Outside-In

7568 Soquel Drive, Aptos

831-684-0186, outside-in.myshopify.com

Pottery Planet

2600 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz

831-465-9216, potteryplanet.com

Redo Consign and Redesign

1523 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz

831-439-9210, redoconsign.com 

Samaya’s Eco-Flooring

3155 Porter St., Soquel

831-466-9719, ecowoodfloor.com

Sandbar Solar and Electric 

2656 Mission St., Santa Cruz

831-469-8888, sandbarsc.com

San Lorenzo Garden Center

235 River St., Santa Cruz

831-423-0223, sanlorenzolumber.com/garden-center

San Lorenzo Floors

3113 Scotts Valley Drive, #4534, Scotts Valley

831-461-1300, scottsvalley.abbeycarpet.com 

San Lorenzo Valley Water District

13060 Hwy. 9, Boulder Creek

831-338-2153, slvwd.com

Santa Cruz County Builders

831-359-4300, santacruzbuilders.com

Santa Cruz Construction Guild

PO Box 2335, Santa Cruz 

santacruzconstructionguild.us

SC41 Furniture

2701 41st Ave., Soquel 

831-464-2228, sc41.com

Selesa Webster, US Bank 

110 Morrissey Blvd., Santa Cruz 

831-687-1224, [email protected]

Sierra Azul

2660 East Lake Ave., Watsonville

831-728-2532, sierraazul.com

Solar Technologies

705 N Branciforte Ave., Santa Cruz

831-200-8763, solartechnologies.com 

SSA Landscape Architects 

303 Potrero St., Suite 40-C, Santa Cruz

831-459-0455, ssala.com

Terra Nova Ecological Landscaping

831-425-3514, terranovalandscaping.com

Tom Ralston Concrete

241 Fern St., Santa Cruz

831-426-0342, tomralstonconcrete.com

Turk the Roofer

3330 Gross Road, Santa Cruz

831-479-9653

Wallis Woodworks

2608 Mission St., Santa Cruz

831-460-9183, walliswoodworks.com 

Westside Farm and Feed

817 Swift St., ​Santa Cruz

831-331-4160, westsidefarmandfeed.com 

Zinnias

219 Mount Hermon Road, Scotts Valley 

831-430-9466, zinniasgiftboutique.com

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you an earthling? Prove it with logic: *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

To Top