Things To Do (Virtually) in Santa Cruz: May 6-12

Because in-person events across Santa Cruz County have been canceled or postponed following the shelter-in-place order, Good Times is compiling a weekly list of virtual events hosted by local artisans, artists, fitness instructors and businesses. To submit your virtual event, send an email to [email protected].

ARTS

MAKE A CARD FOR A LOCAL SENIOR Make somebody’s day. Join your friends, MAH staff, and neighbors in a community Zoom call to craft heartfelt, colorful messages to be sent digitally to folks across the county. Can’t make the Zoom call? No problem. Send a picture or video of you and your card to [email protected] by May 15 and we will distribute them. RSVP at santacruzmah.org/events/cards/2020/05/08.



VIEWABLE VIA SOCIAL MEDIA: CABRILLO GALLERY EXHIBIT ‘SIX YEARS SMITTEN: OBJECTS OF ADORNMENT.’ We miss seeing you take your time so generously with the artwork in our gallery. But this too shall pass, and we will be able to gallivant around to different venues again someday and bump elbows. In the meantime, we hope you are making the most of hunkering down at home; tidying up, being creative, or continuing work remotely. Since there are more than 150 pieces in the show, we are posting regularly on Facebook and Instagram so you can get a daily inspirational dose of the artwork. You don’t even have to join Facebook to just tune in and see the images. They are available to everyone; you can sidestep the prompt that comes up to join or log in.



DNA’S COMEDY LAB VIRTUAL COMEDY Who says comedy has to be in-person to be funny? We can still laugh over the internet. DNA’s Comedy Lab is hosting live standup (sit down?) in online Zoom meetings, plus their open mic and Sloth Storytelling Show, all online. Visit dnascomedylab.com for more information.

CLASSES

PARADIGM SPORT LIVESTREAM CLASSES LIVE While we are sheltering in place, one of the best things we can do for the health of our minds is to move our bodies. When we move together as a community, connected by the desire to inspire and promote wellness, we encourage, motivate and lift each other beyond what we might think is possible. Every day at noon. 426-9500. paradigmsport.com.



TOADAL FITNESS ONLINE CLASSES Toadal Fitness is streaming live classes and workouts that don’t require much if any, workout equipment. You must be a member, so visit toadalfitness.com to sign up. Members can get access to classes at toadalfitness.com/online-classes to take a class.



KIDS EXERCISE CLASS Stuck at home? Don’t let that stop your kids from getting quality exercise. Tune in for a fun, creative way to exercise at home! This class meets state curriculum guidelines for children’s physical education. Classes taught by bilingual trainers (English and Spanish). Our collective health is critical now more than ever! We all need to be healthy to boost our immune systems and fight this virus. We may all have to socially distance in the physical sense of the word, but we do not have to be entirely separated and isolated. All you need is a streaming device, water, Wi-Fi, and a positive attitude. Tune in to our online fitness and education sessions. Pay what you can, and together we will make a stronger, healthier, more resilient community of wellness. We hope to partner with you on your journey to optimal health to keep this going as long as possible. Please RSVP, then use this link to join our sessions: zoom.us/j/344330220. Contributions are via: Paypal: [email protected] Venmo: @santacruzcore. Every day at 11am. 425-9500.

GROUPS

SHELTER IN FAITH: PART 2 – GRIEF AND LOSS The Santa Cruz Public Libraries and the Watsonville Public Library have worked together to develop an inspiring online program series that brings the community together as we shelter in place. The new four-part series brings together Santa Cruz County leaders of diverse faith traditions, perspectives, and practices to help with sheltering in place. All programs in the series will take place via Zoom, with call-in numbers for those without internet access. Part 2: Grief and Loss, 3-4:30pm, Wednesday, May 6. Register at bit.ly/SCPL-Faith2. This program offers the opportunity to find comfort and help for coping with grief and loss as faith leaders share helpful practices conducive to Sheltering in Place. Making sense and meaning out of challenging times is something we all need help with, and we’re glad to bring the whole county together in a way that fosters community and shared understanding. Our county’s libraries truly believe that bringing people of diverse backgrounds and perspectives together brings out the best outcomes for all of us. We invite you to join us as we all try to make sense of the pandemic and its repercussions, and perhaps generate a sense of hope and community in the process.



SHELTER IN FAITH: PART 3 – SEPARATION AND CONNECTION The Santa Cruz Public Libraries and the Watsonville Public Library have worked together to develop an inspiring online program series that brings the community together as we shelter in place. The new four-part series brings together Santa Cruz County leaders of diverse faith traditions, perspectives, and practices to help with sheltering in place. All programs in the series will take place via Zoom, with call-in numbers for those without internet access. Part 3: Separation and Connections, 10-11:30am, Monday, May 11. Register at bit.ly/SCPL-Faith3. Learn how local faith communities are holistically approaching the need to find meaningful connection while engaging in physical separation. Making sense and meaning out of challenging times is something we all need help with, and we’re glad to bring the whole county together in a way that fosters community and shared understanding. Our county’s libraries truly believe that bringing people of diverse backgrounds and perspectives together brings out the best outcomes for all of us. We invite you to join us as we all try to make sense of the pandemic and its repercussions, and perhaps generate a sense of hope and community in the process.



HEALING CRYSTAL BOWL SOUND BATH Relax, empty out and soothe our nervous systems in these uncertain times of great change. While humanity is laying low, nourish your spiritual immune system with high resonance alchemical crystal vibrations! Support all aspects of your being. Ride the wave for one hour with Sonic Vibration Specialist Michele for a deep journey with harmonic, alchemical crystal bowls and chimes. Feel free to sit up or lay down in a restorative pose to receive this uniquely relaxing expression of compassion. Immerse yourself in healing crystal bowl sound resonance and Michele’s angelic voice. Singyoursoulsong.com. Every Monday at 7pm. Online by Donation: eventbrite.com/e/harmonize-w-alchemical-crystalline-sound-immersion-tickets-102214323794.



VIRTUAL GUIDED MEDITATION Reduce stress with meditation and maintain a healthy lifestyle during social distancing. Join us for a free virtual session. It’s been a tough week. In our lifetimes we have never faced a public health crisis like this one. As a locally owned small business, this situation is particularly overwhelming and stressful. Yet, we are also grateful. Grateful for our amazing cohort of practitioners that want to help as many people as they can. Grateful for our dependable back office and administrative support team. And, most of all, grateful to you, our community who has helped my dream of co-creating a community of wellness become a reality. Without you, there is no Santa Cruz CORE! Please RSVP, then use this link to join our sessions: zoom.us/j/344330220. Contributions are via: Paypal: [email protected] Venmo: @santacruzcore. Every day at noon. 425-9500.



VIRTUAL YOUNG ADULT (18-30) TRANSGENDER SUPPORT GROUP A weekly peer support group for young adults aged 18-25 who identify as transgender, non-binary, genderqueer, agender, or any other non-cisgender identity. This is a social group where we meet and chat among ourselves, sharing our experiences and thoughts in a warm, welcoming setting. Our meetings will be held on Discord during the Shelter in Place Order. For more info, contact Ezra Bowen at [email protected]



LGBTQNBI+ SUPPORT GROUP FOR CORONAVIRUS STRESS This weekly LGBTQNBI+ support group is being offered to help us all deal with stress during the shelter-in-place situation that we are experiencing from the coronavirus. Feel free to bring your lunch and chat together to get support. This group is offered at no cost and will be facilitated by licensed therapists Shane Hill, Ph.D., and Melissa Bernstein, LMFT #52524. Learn how to join the Zoom support group at diversitycenter.org/community-calendar.

OUTDOOR

VOYAGE TO THE BOTTOM OF THE SEA Experience underwater California with author and photographer Marc Shargel. Virtual presentation at livingseaimages.com/voyage. Take a Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, get carried away on the words and pictures of California marine explorer and conservationist Marc Shargel on Friday, May 8. Join him for underwater adventures along the California Coast, from Oregon to Mexico, from Humboldt and Mendocino Counties to the Channel Islands, including remote dive sites in Big Sur. Marc’s talk will conclude in Monterey Bay, using dive sites in Shargel’s backyard to show how the recent proliferation of sea urchins has caused a major ecosystem shift in kelp forests from Monterey to Mendocino. Join the virtual auditorium at 6:30pm for an informal discussion before the presentation.



LIVE FEED FROM THE AQUARIUM It’s not recommended to go outside a lot at this time, but that doesn’t mean the outside can’t come to you. The Monterey Bay Aquarium has its live feeds up and running, from the jellies to the aviary. Log on to montereybayaquarium.org for more information.



NOON IN THE PARK Tune in to our livestream at noon! facebook.com/countyparkfriends. Walk a walk with us; we host virtual storytimes, special guests with yoga, music and more. Every day at noon.

