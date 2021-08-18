Things To Do in Santa Cruz: Aug. 18-24

By

A weekly guide to what’s happening.

ARTS AND MUSIC

BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN VIRTUAL FILM FESTIVAL Travel to the most remote corners of the world, dive into daring expeditions and celebrate some of the most remarkable outdoor achievements, all from the comfort of your living room. Films are available for purchase individually or as a bundle. Banff will also screen Award Winners: Monthly Film Series. The program features past Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival award winners. The recently-announced Encore Classic Films include audience favorites spanning the last 10 years. Programs screen until Oct. 24. Visit riotheatre.com for more information. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz.



MOTIV SUNDAY: SHEDM: THE FEMALE CREATORS OF DANCE MUSIC DJs mix in the darkest bass beats by their favorite female and LGBT producers. Don’t miss guest DJs every week. Motiv Nightclub is now open and fully remodeled, boasting new bathrooms and state-of-the-art dance floor lights. Sunday, Aug. 22, 9pm. Motiv, 1209 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz.



COMMUNITY DRUMMING WITH JIM GREINER IN PERSON Percussionist/educator Jim Greiner’s next monthly Third Friday community drumming sessions series at Soquel’s Inner Light Center will be in person. Jim makes it fun and easy for people from all walks of life to play drums and hand percussion instruments. It helps release stress, uplift, energize and reinforce positive life rhythms. Masks and social distancing honored. $10. Friday, Aug. 20, 7-8:30pm. Inner Light Center, 5630 Soquel Drive, Soquel.



LA BOHEME SANTA CRUZ An original play with music and drama, portraying the lives of residents at Carmelita Cottages in the 1880-90s. When Henry Thompson (aka Enrico de Tomaso) returns to Santa Cruz after seven years in opera, he meets a young piano teacher, Lottie Dame, and his life begins to change. Joshua Hughes, a bass-baritone from Palo Alto, performs the lead role. Additional cast members are UCSC students. Space is limited, so please reserve your free seat. Donations are appreciated. Saturday, Aug. 21, 4pm. Carmelita Cottages, 321 Main St., Santa Cruz.



SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE: RII The story that sets England’s Wars of the Roses in motion, Jessica Kubzansky’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s Richard II tells the story of that king’s ill-fated reign using just three actors. What is our responsibility when a bad leader rightfully occupies the throne? This exploration of divine right, capricious leadership and bloody insurrection is packed with contemporary political relevance. L.A. Times critic Charles McNulty hailed the Los Angeles Boston Court Theatre debut as a “feat of ingenious stagecraft.” Santa Cruz Shakespeare performances take place in The Audrey Stanley Grove (The Grove) at Santa Cruz’s Upper DeLaveaga Park. Covid safety protocols include a revised seating layout, ensuring adequate space and comfort. For more information, visit santacruzshakespeare.org. Due to limited capacity, purchase tickets early. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 7:30-9:30pm. Friday, Aug. 20, 8-10pm. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2-4pm. Sunday, Aug. 22, 7-9pm. The Grove at DeLaveaga Park, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz.

SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE: THE AGITATORS This play tells the story of Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony. Over 45 volatile years, they were friends, allies and adversaries. Their hopes and dreams for equality led to both common grounds and political battlefields. As agitators, they were not content to let either our nation or each other rest in complacency, and their respective fights for racial justice and gender equity continue to this day. For more information, visit santacruzshakespeare.org. Thursday, Aug. 19, 7:30pm. Saturday, Aug. 21, 8pm. Sunday, Aug. 22, 1pm. The Grove at DeLaveaga Park, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz.



THE EIGHTH ANNUAL SANTA CRUZ COMEDY FESTIVAL (OUTDOORS) The Santa Cruz Comedy Festival showcases a different nationally-known headliner each week with a new all-star line-up. Bring blankets and beach chairs, enjoy the array of vendors and food trucks and get ready to laugh! Saturday, Aug. 21, 4pm. Laurel Street Park, 301 Maple St., Santa Cruz.



TOBY GRAY HIGHWAY BUDDHA COMBO AT STOCKWELL CELLAR Cool and mellow, with a repertoire of beloved songs and fun, heartfelt originals, Toby Gray pays tribute to some of the founding voices of jazz, Motown, R&B, country and rock. Great music and engaging stories of touring with It’s a Beautiful Day, Dick Clark and many characters from the San Francisco and L.A. music scenes of the 1960s. Friday, Aug. 20, 5:30-8:30pm. Stockwell Cellars, 1100 Fair Ave., Santa Cruz.



STRINGS AT CABRILLO COLLEGE FALL 2021 Beginning string classes—violin, viola, cello and bass—with string ensemble components are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Aug. 24. Open to adults and high school students. Instruments provided for classroom use. Register now to secure a place. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 11am. Cabrillo College, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos.

COMMUNITY

BUILDING WITH PURPOSE PART ONE: PERMANENT SUPPORTIVE HOUSING 101 Housing Matters is building a five-story permanent supportive housing building in Santa Cruz County. This building will include 120 new units of low-income housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness, as well as an expanded recuperative care center and medical clinic. In part one of this two-part webinar series, Director of Programs Tom Stagg and Assistant Director of Programs Evyn Simpson, will discuss permanent supportive housing as a solution to homelessness and why this approach works. For more information and registration, visit eventbrite.com. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 4-5pm.



BUILDING WITH PURPOSE PART TWO: HOUSING MATTERS’ NEWEST HOUSING PROJECT Part two of this two-part webinar series will discuss the specifics of Housing Matters’ newest 120-unit permanent supportive housing project in Santa Cruz County. This webinar will be led by Housing Matters’ Executive Director, Phil Kramer. For more information and registration, visit eventbrite.com. Monday, Aug. 23, 10-11am.



COMMUNITY PILATES MAT CLASS This in-person community Pilates Mat Class in the big auditorium at Temple Beth El in Aptos is in session once again. Please bring your own mat, a small Pilates ball and a TheraBand, if you have one. You must be vaccinated for this indoor class. $10 suggested donation per class. Thursday, Aug. 19, 10am. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 10am. Temple Beth El, 3055 Porter Gulch Road, Aptos.



EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION STRATEGIES WEBINAR Communication is more than just talking and listening – it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s and similar ailments progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. Explore how to communicate with someone who has Alzheimer’s; learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages of someone with dementia; identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. The Effective Communication Strategies program of the Alzheimer’s Association was designed to provide practical information and resources to help caregivers learn to decode verbal and behavioral messages from people with dementia. Register at alz.org/crf or call 800-272-3900. Thursday, Aug. 19, 10-11:30am.



GREY BEARS BROWN BAG LINE Grey Bears are looking for help with their brown bag production line on Thursday and Friday mornings. Volunteers will receive breakfast and a bag of food if wanted. Be at the warehouse with a mask and gloves at 7am. Call ahead for more information: 831-479-1055, greybears.org. Thursday, Aug. 19, 7am. California Grey Bears, 2710 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



INTRO TO EBIKES WORKSHOP Want to learn more about eBikes and how they can help with commuting, saving time and money? From hauling kids around to arriving at work sweat-free, this workshop explores eBike options for diverse lifestyles and budgets. Ecology Action staff will provide an overview of eBikes, covering technology, cost, environmental benefits and whether eBikes can replace cars. Free bike lights and helmets will be distributed to attendees, but you must be an employee of a business in the Downtown Santa Cruz Parking District. This workshop is offered to all downtown Santa Cruz employees as part of GO Santa Cruz, a transportation program that provides downtown employees with commute alternatives. For more information, visit cityofsantacruz.com/gosantacruz. Thursday, Aug. 19, Noon-1pm.

GROUPS

ENTRE NOSOTRAS GRUPO DE APOYO Entre Nosotras support group for Spanish-speaking women diagnosed with cancer meets twice monthly. Registration is required. Please call Entre Nosotras at 831-761-3973. Friday, Aug. 20, 6pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



S+LAA MENS’ MEETING Having trouble with compulsive sexual or emotional behavior? Recovery is possible. The small 12-step group meets Saturday evenings. Enter through the front, go straight down the hallway to the last door on the right. Thursday, Aug. 19, 6pm. Sutter Maternity & Surgery Center, 2900 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM WomenCARE Arm-in-Arm Cancer support group for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic cancer meets every Monday at the WomenCARE’s office. Currently, the groups are held on Zoom. All services are free. Call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273 to register. For more information, visit womencaresantacruz.org. Monday, Aug. 23, 12:30pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



WOMENCARE MINDFULNESS MEDITATION Mindfulness Meditation for women with a cancer diagnosis meets on the first and third Friday of the month. Currently, the groups are held on Zoom. Please contact WomenCARE at 831-457-2273 to register. Friday, Aug. 20, 11am-noon. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



WOMENCARE TUESDAY SUPPORT GROUP WomenCARE cancer support group for women newly diagnosed meets every Tuesday. Currently, the groups are held on Zoom. Call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273 to register. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 12:30-2pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



WOMENCARE: LAUGHTER YOGA Laughter yoga for women with cancer meets every Wednesday on Zoom. Please call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273 to register. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 3:30-4:30pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.

OUTDOOR

BOTANICAL BEAUTIES OF SANTA CRUZ A selection of digital photographs of plants and blossoms shot throughout Santa Cruz County by Marlene Mirassou displayed at the Ugly Mug Coffeehouse. They are shown during regular business hours: 6:30am-3:30pm from Aug. 1 to Aug. 28. The Ugly Mug, 4640 Soquel Drive, Soquel.



CASFS FARMSTAND Organic vegetables, fruit, herbs and flowers are sold weekly at the CASFS Farmstand through Nov. 23. Proceeds support experiential education programs at the UCSC Center for Agroecology & Sustainable Food Systems. Friday, Aug. 20, Noon-6pm. Tuesday, Aug. 24, Noon-6pm. Cowell Ranch Historic Hay Barn, Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz.



CASTRO ADOBE TOURS Join this free tour of Castro Adobe State Historic Park to learn about the history of the California Rancho Period. Explore the 170-year-old, two-story adobe hacienda to see the restoration work. To pre-register for a tour, visit cognitoforms.com/FSCSP1/CastroAdobeTours. Sunday, Aug. 22, 11am-3pm. Castro Adobe State Historic Park, 184 Old Adobe Road, Watsonville.



GUIDED COASTAL WALK Explore the plants, animals, and geology of our coastal bluffs on this 2.5-mile, family-friendly walk. Bring water, a hat, closed-toed shoes, layered clothing and binoculars, if available. Meet next to the park map in Wilder Ranch’s main parking lot. Vehicle day-use fee is $10. Space is limited, and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing required during all programs. For more information, call 831-426-0505. To register, visit santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Rain cancels. Saturday, Aug. 21, 11am. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz.



HISTORIC RANCH GROUND TOUR Discover what life was like a century ago on this innovative dairy ranch. The hour-long tour includes the 1896 water-powered machine shop, barns and other historic buildings. Vehicle day-use fee is $10. Space is limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing required during all programs. For more information, call 831-426-0505. To register, visit santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Saturday, Aug. 21, 1pm. Sunday, Aug. 22, 1pm. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz.



NATURAL BRIDGES LITTLE RANGERS Participants are invited to play games, listen to stories and songs and learn about nature. Activities and games vary week-to-week but always cover a topic relevant to Natural Bridges. Meet at the side porch of the visitor center. Parents or caregivers are required to stay and encouraged to help facilitate the fun and games. We can’t wait to see you again! Day-use fee for vehicles is $10. For more information, call 831-423-0871. Masks and social distancing are required for all programs. Although pre-registration isn’t required, this program has a class capacity and operates on a first come, first serve basis, so make sure to arrive early. Monday, Aug. 23, 10-10:30am. Natural Bridges State Beach, Swanton Blvd. & W. Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



NEW BRIGHTON JUNIOR RANGERS This fun one-hour program offers kids, ages 7-12, an opportunity to earn prizes while learning about birds, sea life, and local park animals, playing games, and doing arts and crafts. Meet at the campground Ramada. Spaces are limited, and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are required. For more information, call 831-685-6444. To register, visit santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Friday, Aug. 20, 3pm. Saturday, Aug. 21, 3pm. New Brighton Beach, 1500 Park Ave., Capitola.



PARKS & REX POOL PARTY Everyone will have a blast at this end-of-summer celebration, which will include great food (vegetarian options available), music and fun in the pool for adults, children and dogs, too! Join Santa Cruz County Parks Department #SCParksDept and the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter #scanimalshelter for the Sixth Annual Parks & Rex Pool Party Fundraiser. All proceeds benefit county parks youth programs and animal shelter programs. Saturday, Aug. 21, Noon-4pm. Simpkins Family Swim Center, 979 17th Ave., Santa Cruz.



SEYMOUR CENTER OUTDOORS! Hone your observation skills and watch animals, such as sea stars, sea urchins and hermit crabs, gracefully move during tide pool investigating. Explore the pathway of giants and find nine outdoor objects hidden around the Seymour Center during an outdoor scavenger hunt. Why do baby fish look so different from adults? What kinds of strategies do fish use for raising their young? And what kind of fish live in Monterey Bay? Find the answers to these questions in five secret containers located throughout the Coastal Science Campus. Grab a selfie with one of our life-sized wooden marine animals at the Marine Animal Selfie Station. $10 suggested donation per household. Purchase a membership, and become a sustaining supporter of the Seymour Center. To learn more, visit seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/visit. Saturday, Aug. 21, 11am-2pm. Seymour Marine Discovery Center, 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz.



SUNSET BEACH BOWLS Experience tranquility, peace, and calmness as the ocean waves harmonize with the sound of crystal bowls raising vibration and energy levels. Every Tuesday, an hour before sunset at Moran Lake Beach. For more details, call 831-333-6736. Tuesday, Aug. 24, 7:15-8:15pm. Moran Lake Park & Beach, East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



WEST CLIFF FOOD TRUCK SUMMER SERIES 2021 The Food Truck Summer Series returns to the West Cliff Lighthouse parking lot for its third season of stellar local food trucks, live music and magnificent views. It’s a great excuse to get outside and taste delicious cuisine. The free event is quickly becoming a favorite for locals and tourists. There are several picnic areas to relax and take in the scenery. Friday, Aug. 20, 4-8pm. Lighthouse Point Park, West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.

WEST CLIFF OUTDOOR MARKET 2021 The one-of-a-kind West Cliff Outdoor Market features unique artisans and local food trucks spread out in two parking lots along West Cliff Drive. The popular spot for locals and tourists overlooks the famous surf spot, Steamers Lane. Enjoy the fresh air, stroll among many artisan booths, and munch on an assortment of specialty food while taking in the view. See you on the cliffs! Free. Saturday, Aug. 21, 10am-6pm. Lighthouse Point Park, W. Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.