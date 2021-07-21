Things To Do in Santa Cruz: July 21-27

By

ARTS AND MUSIC

BACKYARD BIRDS Backyard Birds—Linda Baker, Jean Catino, June Coha, Larry Prather, Linc Russin and special guest drummer Tom Leitzke—perform their first show of 2021. The Birds perform a fresh blend of vocal harmonies in a wide variety of music, uncovering great, overlooked songs in genres ranging from Americana, rock and roll, alt-country, pop and R&B to jazz standards and originals. The three womens’ close-knit harmonies, the band’s acoustic style, Linc’s mandolin playing and Larry’s expressive bass have drawn comparisons to the music of the T Sisters and Rosanne Cash. The ticket price is for dinner at 6:30pm and the show at 8pm (sold as a package, by reservation at 831-479-9777×2). See you there! Saturday, July 24, 6:30pm. Michael’s on Main, 2591 S Main St., Soquel.



BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM VIRTUAL FESTIVAL Now’s your chance to catch all our Virtual World Tour Programs. Join us online for a mixed program of award winners from the 2020, 2019 and 2018 Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festivals. Catch up on missed films or relive some of the best that Banff has to offer. For more information and tickets, visit riotheatre.com or call 831-423-8209. Wednesday, July 21-Tuesday, July 27.



GREATER PURPOSE COMEDY NIGHT Every Friday night at Greater Purpose Brewing it’s the Greater Purpose Comedy Show. Hosted by DNA and Chree Powell, this show features the best of California comedy. The show is 90 minutes long with doors at 7pm, show at 7:30pm. Admission is $10 and we strongly suggest buying your tickets on Eventbrite in advance at eventbrite.com/e/greater-purpose-comedy-tickets-156589496399. Show is for ages 16+. Friday, July 23, 7-9pm. East Cliff Brewing Co., 21517 E Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



MIKE THE MAGICIAN Mike Della Penna creates wonder and laughter with virtual family magic performances that are equal parts playful and astonishing. More information at santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/7612431. Tuesday, July 27, 11am-noon. 117 Union St., Santa Cruz.



SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE: RII The story that sets England’s Wars of the Roses in motion, Jessica Kubzansky’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s Richard II tells the story of that king’s ill-fated reign using just three actors. What is our responsibility when a bad leader rightfully occupies the throne? This exploration of divine right, capricious leadership and bloody insurrection is packed with contemporary political relevance. A critic’s choice pick when it premiered at the Boston Court Theatre in Los Angeles, Charles McNulty, critic for the LA Times, called the play a “feat of ingenious stagecraft.” Due to limited capacity at the venue, early ticket purchase is encouraged. Wednesday, July 21, 2-4pm. Friday, July 23, 8-10pm. Sunday, July 25, 8-10pm. The Grove at DeLaveaga Park, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz.



SANTA CRUZ SHAKESPEARE: THE AGITATORS This play tells the story of Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony. Over the 45 volatile years they knew one another, they were friends, allies and adversaries. Their hopes and dreams for equality brought them to common ground and political battlefields. As agitators, they were not content to let either our nation or each other rest in complacency, and their respective fights for racial justice and gender equity continue to this day. With a “safety first” mantra, Santa Cruz Shakespeare has implemented numerous Covid safety protocols for its 2021 season, including a revised seating layout that ensures adequate space and comfort for patrons. Thursday, July 22, 7:30pm. Saturday, July 24, 8pm. The Grove at DeLaveaga Park, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz.



THE QUITTERS AT FELTON MUSIC HALL Stevie Coyle has a long and illustrious career as an entertainer that began well before birth, and Glenn Houston’s well-decorated history includes his founding role of powerhouse Americana quintet, Houston Jones. 21+ only; table for two: $30, table for four: $60. Sunday, July 25, 2pm, 2-4pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy. 9, Felton.



GREY BEARS BROWN BAG LINE Grey Bears are looking for help with their brown bag production line on Thursday and Friday mornings. Volunteers will receive breakfast and a bag of food, if wanted. Be at the warehouse with a mask and gloves at 7am. Call ahead for more information: 831-479-1055, greybears.org. Thursday, July 22, 7am. California Grey Bears, 2710 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.

GROUPS

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP VIA ZOOM Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a chance for family caregivers to develop informal mutual support and social relationships as well as discover more effective ways to cope with and care for your loved one. Meeting via Zoom and phone. For questions and registration, call 800-272-3900. Wednesday, July 21, 5:30pm.



COMPLEMENTARY TREATMENT FORUM Complementary Treatment Forum is an educational group and a safe place to learn, for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets every fourth Saturday, currently on Zoom. Registration required, contact WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. Saturday, July 24, 10:30am-12:30pm.



ENTRE NOSOTRAS GRUPO DE APOYO Entre Nosotras support group for Spanish-speaking women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets twice monthly. Registration required: call Entre Nosotras at 831-761-3973. Friday, July 23, 6pm.



OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS All OA meetings have switched to online due to sheltering in place. Please call 831-429-7906 for meeting information. Do you have a problem with food? Drop into a free, friendly Overeaters Anonymous 12-step meeting. Thursday, July 22, 1-2pm.



SALSA SUELTA FREE ZOOM SESSION Weekly online session in Cuban-style Salsa Suelta for experienced beginners and up. May include mambo, chachacha, Afro-Cuban rumba, orisha, son montuno. No partner required, ages 14 and older. Contact to get the link; visit salsagente.com. Thursday, July 22, 7pm. Louden Nelson Community Center, 301 Center St., Santa Cruz.



WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM WomenCARE ARM-IN-ARM Cancer support group for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday at WomenCARE’s office. Currently on Zoom. Registration required, call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. All services are free. For more information visit womencaresantacruz.org. Monday, July 26, 12:30pm.



WOMENCARE TUESDAY SUPPORT GROUP WomenCARE Tuesday Cancer support group for women newly diagnosed and through their treatment. Meets every Tuesday currently on Zoom. Registration required, call WomenCARE 831-457-2273. Tuesday, July 27, 12:30-2pm. WomenCARE, 2901 Park Ave., Suite A1, Soquel.



WOMENCARE: LAUGHTER YOGA Laughter yoga for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets every Wednesday, currently via Zoom. Registration required, call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. Wednesday, July 21, 3:30-4:30pm.

OUTDOOR

CASFS FARMSTAND Organic vegetables, fruit, herbs and flowers are sold weekly at the CASFS Farmstand, starting June 15 and continuing through Nov. 23. Proceeds support experiential education programs at the UCSC Center for Agroecology & Sustainable Food Systems. Friday, July 23, noon-6pm. Tuesday, July 27, noon-6pm. Cowell Ranch Historic Hay Barn, Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz.



CASTRO ADOBE TOURS Come to a free tour of Castro Adobe State Historic Park and learn about the history of the California Rancho Period. Explore the 170-year-old two-story adobe hacienda to see the restoration work that has been happening. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, tours require pre-registration. Pre-registration is also available for July and August, but may be subject to change. To preregister for your tour, visit: cognitoforms.com/FSCSP1/CastroAdobeTours. Sunday, July 25, 11am-3pm. Castro Adobe State Historic Park, 184 Old Adobe Road, Watsonville.



GUIDED COASTAL WALK This two-and-a-half-mile family-friendly walk will explore the plants, animals, and geology of coastal bluffs. Bring water, hat, closed-toe shoes, layered clothing, and binoculars if available. Meet next to the park map in Wilder Ranch main parking lot. Rain cancels. Vehicle day-use fee is $10. For more information, call 831-426-0505. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. To register, visit santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Saturday, July 24, 11am. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz.



HISTORIC RANCH GROUND TOUR Discover what life was like a century ago on this innovative dairy ranch. This hour-long tour includes the 1896 water-powered machine shop, barns and other historic buildings. The vehicle day-use fee is $10. For more information, call 831-426-0505. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. To register, visit: santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Saturday, July 24, 1pm. Sunday, July 25, 1pm. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz.



NEW BRIGHTON JUNIOR RANGERS This fun one-hour program offers kids, ages 7-12, an opportunity to earn prizes while learning about birds, sea life, and local park animals, playing games, and doing arts and crafts. Meet at the campground Ramada. For more information, call 831-685-6444. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. To register, visit santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Friday, July 23, 3pm. Saturday, July 24, 3pm. New Brighton Beach, 1500 Park Ave., Capitola.



NEW BRIGHTON LITTLE RANGERS Children 3-6 are invited to play games, listen to stories and songs, and learn about nature! Smiles, laughter, and good times abound at this program, and it’s a fantastic way to begin your morning in the park. Meet at the campground Ramada. For more information, call 831-685-6444. Spaces are limited and early pre-registration is recommended. Attendees are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms when pre-registering. Masks and social distancing are also required at all programs. To register, visit: santacruzstateparks.as.me/schedule.php. Friday, July 23, 11-11:30am. Saturday, July 24, 11-11:30am. New Brighton Beach, 1500 Park Ave., Capitola.



SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS CLASSIC CAR SHOW Firefighter Fundraiser for the Ben Lomond Boulder Creek and Felton Departments. This family-friendly fun and free event will host over 50 classic cars at the beautiful Historic Brookdale Lodge. There will be live music, face painting and a 50/50 raffle and local vendors. Come out and have a great time. Safety protocols will be observed. Saturday, July 24, 8am. Brookdale Lodge, 11570 CA-9, Brookdale.



SUNSET BEACH BOWLS Experience the tranquility, peace and calmness as the ocean waves harmonize with the sound of crystal bowls raising vibration and energy levels. Every Tuesday one hour before sunset at Moran Lake Beach. Call 831-333-6736 for more details. Tuesday, July 27, 7:15-8:15pm. Moran Lake Park & Beach, East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.