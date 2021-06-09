Things To Do in Santa Cruz: June 9-15

By

ARTS AND MUSIC

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM BALLET LIVE Agape Dance presents a beautiful rendition of A Midsummer Night’s Dream Ballet on a fantastic new stage at Green Hills Redwood Grove in Scotts Valley! Stunning costumes, beautiful original choreography and majestic music by famous composers Felix Mendelssohn and Leo Delibes. Don’t miss this amazing summertime dance event. Tickets available at agapedance.com. For more information call 831-359-0850. $20 general admission. Friday, June 11, 6:30pm. Saturday, June 12, 1:30pm and 4:30pm. Green Hills Redwood Grove Stage, 1500 Green Hills Road, Scotts Valley.



BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL VIRTUAL FESTIVAL All the programs! If you’ve been too busy getting after it outdoors, or just haven’t made the time yet, now’s your chance to catch all our Virtual World Tour Programs. Join us online for a mixed program of award winners from the 2020, 2019 and 2018 Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festivals. Catch up on missed films or relive some of the best that Banff has to offer. For more information and tickets, visit riotheatre.com or call 831-423-8209. Wednesday, June 9-Tuesday, June 15.

OCEAN FILM FESTIVAL WORLD TOUR Designed to mesmerize and enthrall, the Ocean Film Festival World Tour showcases a virtual celebration of our oceans comprised of sublime footage taken above and below the water’s surface. Evade border closures and quench your thirst for international travel at the 2021 Ocean Film Festival World Tour. This sublime collection of short ocean-themed films will take you free diving in the Coral Sea, sailing north to Alaska, exploring remote Russian Islands and surfing in Spain. Immerse yourself in the wonders of the world’s oceans without getting your feet wet as the Ocean Film Festival World Tour makes a splash. This unique collection of short films from around the globe documents the beauty and power of the ocean, and celebrates the divers, surfers, swimmers and oceanographers who live for the sea’s salt spray; who chase the crests of waves; and who marvel at the mysteries of the big blue. A portion of ticket sales benefits Save our Shores. For more information and tickets, visit riotheatre.com or call 831-423-8209. Screenings run through Monday, June 21.

COMMUNITY

CAPITOLA BRANCH LIBRARY GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION You’re invited to the grand opening celebration of the Capitola Branch Library! The festivities will begin virtually with an online ceremony from 10am-12pm. After the virtual ceremony, tours of the branch in small groups will be available to the community by appointment between 1-5pm. To attend the virtual ceremony, register to receive the Zoom information. Tour appointments are available at 10-minute intervals through an online signup sheet located at bit.ly/tourcapitola. For those without internet access, please call 831-427-7713 and library staff will schedule your appointment. These tours will offer a short visit, no library services or book checkout will be available on the day of the Grand Opening. Tours will continue for two weeks after the branch opens for active browsing service beginning on Tuesday, June 15. Saturday, June 12, 10am-5pm.



DEMENTIA CONVERSATION WEBINAR When someone is showing signs of dementia, it’s time to talk. Often, conversations with family about changing behaviors can be challenging and uncomfortable. This program provides tips for breaking the ice with your family so you can address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care. To register or for more information call 800-272-3900. Friday, June 11, 1-2:30pm.



GRAB AND GO STEAM: MAKE YOUR OWN MINI FLASHLIGHT We provide the materials and directions – you pick them up and make them at home! Light up the dark with this simple flashlight while illuminating the very basics of electric circuits. Also a great introduction to measurement. These kits are suggested for children over age eight. Choking hazard: this kit contains small pieces and is not suitable for young children without adult supervision. Adult assistance may be required for some children. Registration for a kit is required. To request a kit, visit https://santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/7763567. First come first served. Registration will close when all kits are claimed. Kits will be ready to pick up at a requested branch on June 9. Santa Cruz Public Libraries, 117 Union St., Santa Cruz.



GREY BEARS BROWN BAG LINE If you are able-bodied and love to work fast, this is for you! Grey Bears could use more help with their brown bag production line on Thursday and Friday mornings. As a token of our thanks, we make you breakfast and give you a bag of food if wanted. Be at the warehouse with a mask and gloves at 7am, and we will put you to work until at least 9am! Call ahead if you would like to know more: 831-479-1055, greybears.org. Thursday, June 10, 7am. California Grey Bears, 2710 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz.



SALSA SUELTA FREE ZOOM SESSION Keep in shape! Weekly online session in Cuban-style Salsa Suelta for experienced beginners and up. May include mambo, chachacha, Afro-Cuban rumba, orisha, son montuno. No partner required, ages 14 and older. Contact to get the link; visit salsagente.com. Thursday, June 10, 7pm.



TENANTS’ RIGHTS HELP Tenant Sanctuary is open to renters living in the city of Santa Cruz with questions about their tenants’ rights. Volunteer counselors staff the telephones on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 10am-2pm. Tenant Sanctuary works to empower tenants by educating them on their rights and providing the tools to pursue those rights. Tenant Sanctuary and their program attorney host free legal clinics for tenants in the city of Santa Cruz. Due to Covid-19 concerns, all services are currently by telephone, email or Zoom. For more information visit tenantsanctuary.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/tenantsanctuary. 831-200-0740. Thursday, June 10, 10am-2pm. Sunday, June 13, 10am-2pm. Tuesday, June 15, 10am-2pm. Tenant Sanctuary, 703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz.



TWO BIRDS BOOKS HALF-BIRTHDAY EVENT Two Birds Books, the eastside’s new and used book store, celebrates six months in business this June! Please join us for freebies, new store swag, and half-off all used books. Friday, June 11, 10am-6pm. Saturday, June 12, 10am-6pm. Two Birds Books, 881 41st Ave., Santa Cruz.

GROUPS

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP VIA ZOOM Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a chance for family caregivers to develop informal mutual support and social relationships as well as discover more effective ways to cope with and care for your loved one. Who may benefit from participating in the support group? Family caregivers who: care for persons with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia, those who would like to talk to others in similar situations, those who need more information, additional support and caregiving strategies. This meeting is held via Zoom and telephone. To register or for more information call 800-272-3900. Wednesday, June 9, 2pm.



COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS OF SANTA CRUZ Parents of a child who died at any age, from any cause, any length of time ago, are invited to join The Compassionate Friends of Santa Cruz for our monthly grief support meeting. Opening circle followed by smaller connection groups. Sharing is optional. Grief materials are available. Bereaved grandparents and adult siblings also welcome. Non-religious. Monday, June 14, 7-8:30pm. Quaker Meeting House, 225 Rooney St., Santa Cruz.



ENTRE NOSOTRAS GRUPO DE APOYO Entre Nosotras support group for Spanish-speaking women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets twice monthly. Registration required: Call Entre Nosotras at 831-761-3973. Friday, June 11, 6pm.



WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM WomenCARE ARM-IN-ARM Cancer support group for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday at WomenCARE’s office. Currently on Zoom. Registration required: Call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. All services are free. For more information visit womencaresantacruz.org. Monday, June 14, 12:30pm.



WOMENCARE TUESDAY SUPPORT GROUP WomenCARE Tuesday Cancer support group for women newly diagnosed and through their treatment. Meets every Tuesday currently on Zoom. Registration required: Call WomenCARE 831-457-2273. Tuesday, June 15, 12:30-2pm.



WOMENCARE WRITING CIRCLE Writing Circle for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets on the second Saturday every other month. Registration required, call WomenCARE 831-457-2273. Saturday, June 12, 10am-1pm.



WOMENCARE: LAUGHTER YOGA Laughter yoga for women with a cancer diagnosis. Meets every Wednesday, currently via Zoom. Registration required: Call WomenCARE at 831-457-2273. Wednesday, June 9, 3:30-4:30pm.

OUTDOOR

NORCAL BATS NorCalBats is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of bats throughout Northern California. Live bats will be presented along with a slide show geared to dispel myths and prejudices against bats that can lead to the destruction of their roosts and colonies. Saturday, June 12, 1-2pm. Santa Cruz Public Libraries, 117 Union St., Santa Cruz.



SUNSET BEACH BOWLS Experience the tranquility, peace and calmness as the ocean waves harmonize with the sound of Crystal Bowls raising your vibration and energy levels. Every Tuesday one hour before sunset at Moran Lake Beach. Call 831-333-6736 for more details. Tuesday, June 15, 7:15-8:15pm. Moran Lake Park & Beach, East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz.



VIRTUAL YOUNGER LAGOON RESERVE TOURS Younger Lagoon Reserve is now offering a virtual tour in both English and Spanish. This virtual tour follows the same stops as the Seymour Marine Discovery Center’s docent-led, in-person hiking tour, and is led by a UCSC student! Virtual Younger Lagoon Reserve tours are free and open to the public. Part of the University of California Natural Reserve System, Younger Lagoon Reserve contains diverse coastal habitats and is home to birds of prey, migrating sea birds, bobcats, and other wildlife. See what scientists are doing to track local mammals, restore native habitat, and learn about the workings of one of California’s rare coastal lagoons. Access the tours at seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/visit/behind-the-scenes-tours/#youngerlagoon. Sunday, June 13, 10:30am.



YOU PICK ROSES We are growing over 300 roses, deeply fragrant, lush and in every color, and we want to share them with you! Get out of the house and enjoy cutting a bucket of roses for your own pleasure or to share with family and friends. Once you have made a purchase, you will be sent a calendar link to pick a time for your reservation and directions to our farm in Watsonville. Visit birdsongorchards.com/store/you-pick-roses for more information. Friday, June 11, 11am. Sunday, June 13, 11am.