Things To Do in Santa Cruz: March 23-29

A weekly guide to what’s happening.

ARTS AND MUSIC

ART TWISTORY: MERRY WIDOWS Art Twistory’s debut event in its new space is a presentation in honor of Women’s History Month. “Merry Widow” may sound familiar—you may have heard of her, which has likely affected your life, but do you know why and how? The “historical and hysterical pictorial presentation will uncover (pun intended) who she is and how she has shaped art, sex, politics and religion. She’s probably in your bedroom right now.” Free with RSVP to [email protected] Friday, March 25, 7-8:30pm. Arting Ways, 240 Westgate Drive, Watsonville. artingways.com.



THE BLASTERS The longtime Los Angeles-based group formed by brothers Phil Alvin (vocals and guitar) and Dave Alvin (guitar), was born out of LA’s early ‘80s punk rock scene under the guidance of T-Bone Walker and Big Joe Turner. After a few decades, the band has become an influence on countless other groups worldwide. It all began with their full-length debut, American Music, a fresh mashup of blues, rockabilly, country, R&B and rock. Henry Rollins writes in his memoir of the Blasters: “In my mind, they were a great band that not enough people found out about. Bill Bateman is one of the best drummers there is, and then, of course, there are the Alvin brothers. A lot of talent for one band.” $30/$35. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. Friday, March 25, 7:30pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’ Two years after the pandemic lockdown, the dedicated actors and crew were ready to do it all over again—and the long delay had an unexpected side effect of bringing them closer together. “This cast really bonded over the last two years, and for a cast of 16 to stick together for so long is amazing. It’s unfinished business, and we are determined to complete what we started,” says director Miguel Reyna. (See March 2 story). $20/$17 students and seniors. Friday, March 25-Saturday, March 26, 8pm and Sunday, March 27, 2pm. Park Hall, 9400 Mill St., Ben Lomond. Mctshows.org.

SEAN HAYES AND NELS ANDREWS Sean Hayes’ accompanying acoustic fingerpicking is rough, outside the lines and alive with his folk music philosophy: “Folk music for me is uneducated outsider [art],” he explains. “It’s raw and primal and simple.” The singer-songwriter’s Before We Turn to Dust was written and recorded the same year his first son was born. The resulting record is saturated with the experience of new overwhelming love—and the internal conflicts that come with fatherhood. $26/$30 plus fees. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. Saturday, March 26. 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 CA-9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com.

SANTA CRUZ SYMPHONY FAMILY CONCERT: THE ORCHESTRA SWINGS Swing is a distinctive rhythmic feel, the big band era of jazz, a style of dance born alongside the musical style of the same name and that indefinable vibe that emits from musicians in sync with each other. $15/$10 (children 3-17) plus fees. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. Sunday, March 27, 2pm. Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church St., Santa Cruz. santacruzsymphony.org.

PAULA WEST The American jazz/cabaret singer’s dynamic contralto voice is captivating, especially when applied to the extensive song selections, ranging from reinterpretations of songs by Dylan, Bowie and Cash to the Great American songbook. The New York Times raved, “[West’s] thickly textured voice has ripened into a driving expressive force.” West is praised for innovatively re-imagining the standards and her ability to recognize noteworthy tunes that aren’t usually found in a jazz/cabaret repertoire. Adam Shulman will accompany her on piano, Aaron German on bass and Sylvia Cuenca on drums. $36.75/$42. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. Monday, March 28, 7pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org.

HALF ALIVE AND DAISY THE GREAT The Long Beach alt-rock trio 2019 single, “Arrow,” was named one of the best songs of the week by Time magazine, writing that “the song is filled with small surprises, like mini drum breaks and a groovy synth sequence that break it up into an unexpected composition that pulses with fresh energy.” Meanwhile, the Brooklyn-based outfit Daisy the Great, formed by Kelley Nicole Dugan and Mina Walker, is a smattering of indie rock, pop and folk. $25/$30. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. Tuesday, March 29, 8pm. The Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. catalystclub.com.

COMMUNITY

SANTA CRUZ WARRIORS VS. IOWA WOLVES The most talented basketball players outside the NBA battle on the court. $27-280. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. Wednesday, March 23 and Friday, March 25, 7pm. Kaiser Permanente Arena, 140 Front St., Santa Cruz. santacruz.gleague.nba.com.

MAH POP UP! Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History’s outdoor community plaza and market, located in the heart of Downtown Santa Cruz, boasts eight unique restaurants and bars surrounded by a 10,000 square-foot outdoor community plaza. Sounds worth checking out! Free. Thursday, March 24, 12:30-3:30pm. Abbott Square, 725 Front St., Santa Cruz.

2022 COMMUNITY AWARDS GALA The Santa Cruz County Chamber will award individuals, businesses and organizations of the year and a Legacy/Lifetime Achievement Award to outstanding members of the Santa Cruz County community. The gala will be hosted outdoors at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Colonnade this year. Enjoy the sunset, fire pits, networking, dinner and celebrating all those who make the community so incredible. Attendee tickets include appetizers, champagne toast and dinner. $155 (additional packages available). Thursday, March 24, 4-7pm. Cocoanut Grove, 400 Beach St., Santa Cruz. web.santacruzchamber.org.

DAVENPORT DAY! CELEBRATING ART, HISTORY AND COMMUNITY Inspired by the Out of the Ashes exhibition currently on view at the MAH, Davenport Day will celebrate the resilience and artistry of the exceptional community. Participating vendors: Sam Clarkson, Todd LeJeune, Tessa Hope, Farm & Studio, Whale City Bakery and Santa Cruz Cider Co. Free. Saturday, March 26, noon-4pm. 450 Highway 1, Davenport. santacruzmah.org/events.

GROUPS

GANJA YOGA SANTA CRUZ Cannabis, yoga and community come together to relax and elevate your soul. Javi’s classes blend slow vinyasa flow, chill vibes, grounded spirituality and a touch of Latino spice. All levels welcome, weed welcome (vapes only), masks optional. Free (first class). Thursday, March 24, 6pm. Green Magic Yoga, 738 Chestnut St., Santa Cruz. greenmagicyoga.com/ganja-yoga-santa-cruz.

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM This cancer support group is for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday on Zoom. Free. Registration required. Monday, March 28, 12:30pm. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

OUTDOORS

COASTAL BIRDING WALK The 2.5-mile hike will include stops to view all the various birds, plants, and scenery. Help each other spot and identify those birds and plants. If you have binoculars, bring them along. Comfortable shoes are recommended. Rain cancels. Meet next to the park map in Wilder Ranch’s main parking lot. $10 vehicle day-use fee. Friday, March 25, 9-11am. Wilder Ranch State Park, 1401 Coast Road, Santa Cruz. Register at santacruzstateparks.as.me.

HANDS-ON WITH HONEYBEES Emily Bondor of Santa Cruz Bee Company will lead a “Hive Dive.” Attendees will have the chance to get up close and personal with some honey beehives and experience first-hand how to best handle honey bees. There will also be a live hive inspection and time for a Q&A session. $40 (10% discount for Friends of the Farm & Garden). Saturday, March 26, 11am-1pm. UCSC Farm, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. calendar.ucsc.edu.