Things To Do in Santa Cruz: March 9-15

ARTS AND MUSIC

THE GHOST OF PAUL REVERE WITH EARLY JAMES Since 2011, the Maine trio has shared stages with Jason Isbell, Bela Fleck, The Avett Brothers and other like-minded musicians who embrace an Americana salad tossed with bluegrass, folk and rock. Meanwhile, after watching two seconds of Early James perform, the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach decided he needed to produce the singer-songwriter’s debut, Singing For My Supper. $20/$25. Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test required. Wednesday, March 9, 8pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

TOUBAB KREWE WITH REED MATHIS & ELECTRIC BEETHOVEN The instrumental Asheville, North Carolina jam band’s music is primarily informed by some of Africa’s most extraordinary talents, including Ali Farka Toure, Orchestra Baobab and Salif Kei. As an extended member of the Grateful Dead family, bassist Reed Mathis has toured with Billy & the Kids, The Rhythm Devils and the Mickey Hart Band throughout the years. Inspired by the Dead’s uninhibited risk-taking, Mathis’ new project fuses two very different musical styles: Beethoven with, well, everything else. $17-27. Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test required. Friday, March 11, 8pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

CORB LUND WITH LAUREN MORROW Cowboys, stories of unruly frontier saloons and subdued realities of modern family ranches fading away, Corb Lund’s 2020 record Agricultural Tragic embraces the roots of his rural Albertan upbringing and the rich content that unfolded near the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. No Depression readers voted the LP one of the “50 Favorite Roots Music Albums of 2020.” $15/$19. Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test required. Saturday, March 12, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 CA-9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com.

MARTY O’REILLY & THE OLD SOUL ORCHESTRA WITH ZELMA STONE “It’s not about where a [blues song] goes, it’s about the headspace and drive,” Marty O’Reilly says. “People like Howlin’ Wolf and John Lee Hooker could play the same chord for five minutes and not have it sound repetitive because their heart is in it.” It’s that sensibility that drives O’Reilly’s third record, Signal Fires, with the Old Soul Orchestra, made during the pandemic. $20/$25. Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test required. Saturday, March 12, 9pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

GRATEFUL SUNDAYS On Sundays after 5:30pm, you can count on hearing Grateful Dead classics like “Tennessee Jed” and “Wharf Rat” resonate on the section of Main Street adjacent to Michael’s on Main. It’s comforting in a way. Longtime local musician and Deadhead Matt Hartle is the man behind the weekly tribute. Joined by musicians with matching reverence for the San Francisco band that’s been embedded in the fabric of life for so many folks around the world, Hartle simply plays back the tunes that guided so many on long strange trips. $15/$20. Sunday, March 13, 5:30pm. Michael’s on Main, 2591 Main St., Soquel. michaelsonmainmusic.com.

ISRAEL VIBRATION AND KAVAH JAH “Legendary” isn’t something ascribed to just any group, but Israel Vibration deserves it. Rising to become one of the most dynamic Jamaican roots reggae outfits wasn’t as easy as using the natural vocal abilities that Skeley Spence and Apple Gabriel are blessed with. It took endurance. Poverty, polio and several years of singing on the streets in exchange for dinner eventually led to opportunities opening for Bob Marley, then came a record deal. Since 2012, fellow Jamaican Kavah Jah has honed his style as he shared the stage with everyone from Junior Reid to Steel Pulse. A decade into his career, his forthcoming full-length LP is highly anticipated. $35/$40. Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test required. Saturday, March 13, 9pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

SEVENDUST, ETRARCH & DEAD POET SOCIETY It didn’t take long for Atlanta-based hard rockers Sevendust to crash the mainstream. Following the release of their 1997 self-titled debut, the outfit sold millions of records worldwide, scored a Grammy nod and earned a trio of gold-certified albums. Not shabby. $27.50-$35. Sunday, March 13, 7pm. The Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz.

THE HOT SARDINES On Welcome Home Bon Voyage, the jazz collective delivers a hot plate of covers and originals as they “effortlessly channel New York speakeasies, Parisian cabarets and New Orleans jazz halls.” $47.25. Monday, March 14, 7pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org.

COMMUNITY

BOOKSHOP SANTA CRUZ PRESENTS: DARA HORN The King Lecture Series promotes and explores the dialogue between faiths. Award-winning author Dara Horn will discuss her recent release, People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present. $23. Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test required. Wednesday, March 9, 5:30pm. UCSC Merrill Cultural Center, 641 Merrill Road, Santa Cruz. bookshopsantacruz.com.

DOWNTOWN SANTA CRUZ ANTIQUE FAIRE On the hunt for a unique item? Rather not go online to get it? Find everything from vintage clothing to Bakelite to “Crazy Daisy” Pyrex mixing bowls. Looking for an out-of-print Johnny Thunders vinyl? How about a mid-century American lamp for your nightstand? You never know what you’ll find! Sunday, March 13, 8am-5pm. Lincoln St., Downtown Santa Cruz. 831-476-6940.

GROUPS

BEGINNER YOGA FOR QUEER BODIES (REMOTE) This beginner yoga class is taught by certified practitioner Silas Littlefield (he/him) and designed especially for queer and trans bodies. Registration required. Free. Thursday, March 10, 6-7:15pm. [email protected]

GANJA YOGA SANTA CRUZ Cannabis, yoga and community come together to relax and elevate your soul. Javi’s classes blend slow vinyasa flow, chill vibes, grounded spirituality and a touch of Latino spice. All levels welcome, weed welcome (vapes only), masks optional. Free (first class). Thursday, March 10, 6pm. Green Magic Yoga, 738 Chestnut St., Santa Cruz. greenmagicyoga.com/ganja-yoga-santa-cruz.

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM This cancer support group is for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday on Zoom. Free. Registration required. Monday, March 14, 12:30pm. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

OUTDOORS

WEST CLIFF FOOD TRUCK SERIES A favorite for locals and tourists. Beautiful views and tasty eats! It doesn’t get better. Get outside and soak in the sunshine. The parking lot is close to many excellent picnic areas to relax and enjoy the scenery. Free. Friday, March 11, 4-8pm. Lighthouse Point, 701 West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. [email protected]

GRAY WHALE COVE TRAIL WALK State Park Docents lead a two-hour hike along the scenic Gray Whale Cove Trail at McNee Ranch at Montara. Get your blood pumping alongside the spectacular California Coast. Pre-registration required. Saturday, March 12, 10am-noon. Rio Del Mar State Beach, 110 Aptos Beach Drive, Aptos. santacruzstateparks.as.me.

SANTA CRUZ POLAR PLUNGE Make a splash with costumed friends. Plungers can dive into the water all the way, take a quick dip or stay completely dry. Whatever your preference, the scene is fun and it all benefits the Special Olympics, Northern California. Plungers must raise a minimum of $125 to participate, but everyone is invited to watch on. Saturday, March 12, 10am-1pm. Rio Del Mar State Beach, 110 Aptos Beach Drive, Aptos. p2p.onecause.com/santacruzplunge.