Things To Do in Santa Cruz: Sept. 9-15

By

Because many in-person events across Santa Cruz County have been canceled or postponed during the pandemic, Good Times is compiling a weekly list of virtual events hosted by local nonprofits, artists, fitness instructors and businesses. To submit your virtual event, send an email to [email protected].

ARTS AND MUSIC

LUNAFEST VIRTUAL SCREENING Join us for a Virtual Screening of LUNAFEST, films by and about women, featuring seven short films with a total running time of 97 minutes. A streaming link and passcode will be sent to all attendees the morning of the event date. These will be valid for 36 hours from noon on Thursday, Sept. 10, through midnight on Saturday, Sept. 12. LUNAFEST is a national traveling festival of short films by, for and about women, supporting women filmmakers. This showing will benefit WomenCARE Santa Cruz and all proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships go directly to them. WomenCARE provides a safe haven where women with any type of cancer find mutual support, shared experiences, and open hearts. Films featured in LUNAFEST are not rated but we suggest age 13+ for this season’s lineup. Visit lunafest.org/filmmakers for more info. Tickets are $15 per individual or $25 per household.



TOP DOG SCREENING We are excited to announce a Virtual Screening of Top Dog. The Top Dog Film Festival was launched in 2017 to showcase the incredible bond between dogs and their people through independent films. Touring annually, the Top Dog Film Festival screens over two hours of the most inspirational, heartwarming and entertaining films related to dogs and their human companions from independent filmmakers around the globe. Including a carefully curated selection of films of varying lengths and styles covering topics relevant to dogs and dog lovers. A portion of ticket sales benefits Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter. Sponsored by Pacific Paw, Santa Cruz Waves, Pet Pals and Community Mobile Vet, Dr. Hannah Good, D.V.M., and Santa Cruz Film Festival. Sept. 20-25. Learn more at riotheatre.com/events-2/2020/9/12/top-dog-film-festival.



BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL WORLD TOUR Get off the beaten path and explore the edge of believable with exhilarating stories from the 44th Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival. The Rio Theatre will be hosting this Virtual Screening Sept. 16 through Oct. 17. Stand on the highest peaks, paddle through the coldest waters, and be a part of the gripping adventures waiting for you in this year’s Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour. From exploring remote landscapes to adrenaline-fueled action sports, films selected for the 2019-2020 World Tour are sure to captivate and amaze you, as it travels virtually and in person to more than 40 countries worldwide. There will be three programs available to choose from, or the purchase of a bundle, including all three. Hosted by and supporting the Rio Theatre. For more information, visit riotheatre.com/events-2/2020/9/18/banff-centre-mountain-film-festival-world-tour.



WEST CLIFF OUTDOOR MARKET Enjoy a socially distanced outdoor market with unique artisans and food trucks while taking in the spectacular view of the ocean. This market will be held in two parking lots along West Cliff Drive. This is always a popular spot for locals and tourists, as it overlooks the famous Steamer Lane surf spot. The market will feature one-of-a-kind gifts and a chance to see many vendors for the first time this year. The market will follow all social distancing guidelines and all vendors and attendees will be wearing face masks. Please come and join us and enjoy this outdoor shopping experience! Saturday, Sept. 19, 10am-6pm.

CLASSES

FROM STUCK TO SHINING BRIGHT A workshop to move from goal-setting to goal-getting. Tracie Root supports and guides women to reveal their best selves everywhere in their life. This workshop will help you not only get clarity on your goal but will help you set up a clear path to getting there and beyond. Live on Zoom! Thursday, Sept. 10, 4:30-6:30pm. Register here: tracieroot.com/shine-bright.

65-HOUR TRAINING Community members may participate in a Monarch Services virtual training to become California state-certified peer counselors for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking. The training will be held through Oct. 14 during these times: Mondays 1pm-3:30pm, Wednesdays 1pm-3:30pm, Thursdays 1pm-3:30pm. Register by emailing [email protected].



NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY CLASS NAMI’s Family-to-Family Class is an eight-week educational program for family and friends of adults with mental health challenges. Learn about how to support your loved one, gain valuable communication and coping skills, and become educated on the latest mental health research. Class is led by two trained volunteers with lived experience caring for someone with mental health conditions. Sign up online and learn more at namiscc.org/family-to-family.html. Mondays and Wednesdays at 6pm.



CHILDBIRTH EDUCATION WEEKEND EXPRESS CLASS This Saturday and Sunday virtual class from Dominican Hospital is intended for expectant mothers and their labor support team. Focus will be on the birth process, including the stages of labor and when to go to the hospital. Non-pharmaceutical coping techniques for pain, including breath work, mindfulness practices, supportive touch and positions for labor and birth, along with standard hospital procedures, pain medication options, medical interventions, cesarean birth, postpartum recovery, newborn procedures and breastfeeding basics. In this class, we will actively practice positions and coping techniques for pain, so please be dressed for movement. Please register for the PEP class session. Only after you have completed this process, the Zoom meeting information will be provided to you via email prior to your class. Classes run 1-5:30pm on these days: Sept. 26-27, Oct, 24-25, Nov. 14-15, Dec. 19-20.

COMMUNITY

VOLUNTEER VISITORS VIRTUAL Q&A Join this virtual Q&A Session with Forbes Ellis, director of volunteer services at Hospice of Santa Cruz County. Volunteer Visitors provide companionship to hospice patients in their homes or in the residential care facilities where they reside. As a willing listener, a hand holder, and supportive presence, these special volunteers are vital members of the hospice team. Volunteer Visitors may also provide caregivers with much needed respite. Other duties include simple snack preparation, running errands, and other practical tasks. During shelter in place, Volunteer Visitors are supporting patients while social distancing via Zoom visits, letter writing, and running errands. Monday, Sept. 14, 12:30pm. Learn more at hospicesantacruz.org/volunteer/volunteer-visitors.

IMAGINE Join us for Imagine! our annual premier fundraising event. This year, Imagine! will be a virtual event with a silent live auction broadcast from the CASA house, online bidding, and stories from former foster youth and their CASAs. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2:30-3:30pm. Learn more at casaofsantacruz.org/imagine2020.

VIRTUAL WALK-A-MILE Our annual Walk-a-Mile fundraiser is going virtual this year! The walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, to coincide with the first weekend of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Between now and event day, participants can sign up online individually or as a team, create a personalized web page and outreach to their networks to fund their walk. Through our event site, social media networks and teams, we will raise awareness and build support for the movement to end violence in our community. All funds raised through this year’s Walk-a-Mile event will go toward meeting the immediate needs of survivors (housing support, food, transportation, etc.), violence prevention programming for youth and teens, as well as outreach to those most at-risk of violence during this time. Learn more at monarchwam.funraise.org.



LUMA BOOK CLUB This is a time of seismic shift, and yet also one of opportunity. Luma Yoga is a community center operating on principles of inclusion, compassion, and, yes, reflection, but make no mistake—also of action. The first step in effective action is gaining knowledge. To this end, Luma is hosting a book club on the topic of racism and social justice issues. The reading groups will be held remotely (for now) over Zoom Thursday nights 7-8:15pm. The purpose of the groups is to learn the endless shapes oppression can take in the world, to recognize our own biases within ourselves, and to move from discomfort to action in support of Black and non-white POC. The groups will be facilitated by Steven Macramalla, a professor of psychology at SJSU. The Club will work on a 3- to 4-week cycle, reading one book per cycle, with several chapters covered each week. For more info visit lumayoga.com. Thursdays at 7pm.



TALES TO TAILS GOES VIRTUAL SCPL’s early childhood literacy program, Virtual Tales to Tails, has moved to a new time slot: Mondays, 3:30-4:30pm. At the end of your school day, hop online and have fun reading at your own pace to an audience of therapy dogs, cats and other guest animals. Have math homework? Good news! Your furry audience would also love to learn how to count, add and subtract. Register online. Registrants receive reminders, links to the live program, and fun (educational) activities to complete and have showcased on future sessions Learn more at santacruzpl.libcal.com/event/6764938.

GROUPS

VIRTUAL YOUNG ADULT (18-30) TRANSGENDER SUPPORT GROUP A weekly peer support group for young adults aged 18-25 who identify as transgender, non-binary, genderqueer, agender, or any other non-cisgender identity. This is a social group where we meet and chat among ourselves, sharing our experiences and thoughts in a warm, welcoming setting. Our meetings will be held on Discord during the shelter-in-place order. For more info, contact Ezra Bowen at [email protected].



LGBTQNBI+ SUPPORT GROUP FOR CORONAVIRUS STRESS This weekly LGBTQNBI+ support group is being offered to help us all deal with stress during the shelter-in-place situation that we are experiencing from the coronavirus. Feel free to bring your lunch and chat together to get support. This group is offered at no cost and will be facilitated by licensed therapists Shane Hill, Ph.D., and Melissa Bernstein, LMFT #52524. Learn how to join the Zoom support group at diversitycenter.org/community-calendar.

OUTDOOR

LABSIDE CHATS: A CONVERSATION WITH A SCIENTIST Tune in for the Seymour Center’s next Labside Chat with Katherine Seto, assistant professor of Environmental Studies at UC Santa Cruz, on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 3:30pm, to learn more about fisheries and the importance of sustainable management. Join the conversation! Submit your questions in advance, then watch the conversation to hear the answers during the live chat. Visit the Seymour Center’s website to submit your questions in advance for each scientist and to access the livestreams: seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/learn/ongoing-education/labside-chats. Labside Chats are livestreamed the second and fourth Thursday of every month (excluding holidays), and are offered at no charge. Please support the Seymour Center by becoming a member or making a donation today at seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/get-involved/join or seymourcenter.ucsc.edu/get-involved/donate/make-a-donation.



EVERGREEN AT DUSK: CEMETERY HISTORY TOURS Discover the shadows and secrets found within Evergreen Cemetery, one of the oldest public cemeteries in California, on a self-guided tour of the grounds. Bring your curiosity (and maybe some flashlights) as you explore the final resting place of Santa Cruz’s early settlers. The 45-minute tour is a self-driven adventure uncovering the stories and tombstones of the people who made Santa Cruz what it is today. Designed for daring, curious, and history-loving households, this tour is great for all ages! Registration is limited to one household per tour to ensure plenty of spacing as groups individually explore the cemetery. Each tour should take 30-45 minutes to complete. The time you select is when your group/household tour start; we recommend arriving 5-10 minutes early to ensure you can begin right on time. Dates and times vary. You will be able to select the date and time of your tour when purchasing tickets. Learn more at santacruzmah.org/events.



ANNUAL COASTAL CLEANUP For over a decade, Save Our Shores has regionally hosted Annual Coastal Cleanup in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. This year, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Save Our Shores will not be hosting cleanups at organized sites on one particular day. Instead, you can conduct your own local cleanup with those you have been sheltering in place with on any Saturday during the month of September. These individual, close-to-home cleanups will protect our oceans beginning at our own front doors. Learn more and find out how to participate by visiting saveourshores.org/coastal-cleanup-2020.

