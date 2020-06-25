By

A new mosaic mural is shown above the entrance to the Community Center in Ramsay Park in Watsonville.

It was designed by local artist Jaime Sanchez and brought to life by Watsonville artist and Mission Hill Middle School teacher Kathleen Crocetti.

Last year, Crocetti opened the Muzzio Mosaic Arts Center, an after-school arts program for youth in Watsonville, and welcomed area kids to help construct the mosaic that features a flock of birds in the shape of a heart.

Sanchez’s work was selected in February by the Watsonville Parks and Recreation Commission, along with three other pieces by local middle and high school students.

The Community Center is now being used as a makeshift Covid-19 testing site.